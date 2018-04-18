Gadget Guru: This new electric toothbrush has a game-changing feature

I’ve been brushing my teeth with the Swedish-made Foreo ISSA 2 ($169), which the company touts as the world’s first silicone sonic toothbrush.
It takes only an hour to charge and is said to last for up to 365 uses before another USB charge is needed. I haven’t used it that long, but after a few weeks it’s running just fine.
The ISSA 2 supplies your teeth with 11,000 high-intensity pulsations per minute, incorporating T-Sonic technology to create micro-sweeps to effectively clean teeth and gums. That helps resist the buildup of bacteria for up to 10,000 times less bacteria than nylon-bristled toothbrushes, according to Foreo.
The soft and flexible, quick-drying bristles are made with medical-grade silicone, which separates from the ergonomic handle easily for cleaning.
Other features include a timer, 16 variable speeds and the head, which should last for 6 months.
At first, the feeling was a bit different compared with the electric toothbrush I’ve been using for years. But after a few days, it started to feel normal and it works great.
The superb battery life is not necessary for home use but makes it perfect for traveling.
Replacement brushes are available for $24.90.
More information: foreo.com
HD video kit
Cable and satellite boxes often keep us from rearranging a room and, in particular, the location of a TV since it has to be connected to the box.
The Blackweb Wireless HD Video kit ($89) is a different type of cable cutter to help in situations such as this or simply to control cable clutter by sending uncompressed HD signals to your HDTV or projector.
The initial setup has you connecting your media sources (cable, satellite, DVD, gaming, etc.) to the wireless sender. Up to three HDMI sources can be connected.
When everything is connected, the signal goes from the sender to the wireless receiver, which is connected to the TV.
An HD signal up to 1080P is supported up to 125 feet away, through walls, TV cabinets and the like. I had it set up in different rooms, and walls were not an issue.
I didn’t try this with a projector, but using it with one would be a great benefit, enabling the projector to broadcast wirelessly at home or in a conference room.
In addition to the sender and receivers, AC power adapters, a 3-device HD switch, cables and a remote are included.
More: blackwebwireless.com
TV signal finder
A new free app, HDTV Tower Finder by Winegard Company, is designed to assist cord cutters in finding the best antenna placement to receive the most free channels in your area.
With the app, along with your smartphone’s camera, GPS, and compass, it will find the most suitable spot for an over-the-air antenna and what stations you’ll receive with that location.
According to a company spokesperson, the “new app simplifies the HDTV antenna setup for users and also makes it easier to find the best positioning to receive the most channels and avoid any obstructions.”
The first thing the app does is prompt the user to choose the Antenna Pointer feature and opens into a top-down map that highlights the locations of all HDTV TV towers closest to an address or a GPS signal. Your smartphone’s camera can be used to assist in finding the desired tower location and best angle to point the antenna.
The app will display a number above each tower it locates, indication how many channels are available. You’ll also see any potential signal obstructions between you and the tower.
More: winegard.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
Comments