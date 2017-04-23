Port Manatee bears fruit for tables near and far

When local consumers, as well as those as far away as Canada, eat bananas or pineapples or quaff a glass of orange juice, they likely are enjoying a product that has come by ship into Port Manatee.
In fact, as many as 1 billion bananas and 48 million pineapples a year are imported into Port Manatee, which also is a major receiving point for Brazilian orange juice concentrates that are blended with Florida-produced citrus to maximize taste profile.
Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc., the world’s No. 1 fresh pineapple marketer and a top-three supplier of bananas, has been bringing Central American fruit into Port Manatee since 1989 and last year signed an extension to keep those imports coming through the port for as many as 20 more years. Port Manatee is home to Del Monte’s second-largest U.S. distribution facility.
Pineapples, bananas, melons and other fresh produce and juice concentrates that flow into Port Manatee not only find their way to tables throughout Florida and the Southeast but also may travel by truck as far as Toronto, more than 2,000 miles to the north.
Meanwhile, World Direct Shipping, headquartered at Port Manatee, reached agreement this past week to maintain through at least the end of 2019 its weekly service that has been bringing refrigerated produce across the Gulf of Mexico into Port Manatee from the state of Veracruz since the company began operations in 2014.
Another recent development is Port Manatee putting in place 100 additional refrigerated plugs to provide power to keep produce-filled containers cool after they are offloaded, bringing the port’s total reefer plug contingent to nearly 400. The latest reefer plug installation times with a transition by Del Monte to increasingly move product in containers as opposed to via pallets.
Port Manatee’s accommodation of this shift toward containers is the latest example of how the port adapts to meet the changing demands of industry.
It is perhaps fitting that the pineapple has been globally recognized as the symbol of warm welcome and hospitality since the days of Christopher Columbus. Indeed, the pineapple has become synonymous with Port Manatee – both because of the port’s leadership in imports of the fruit and because of the port’s welcoming tradition.
With bananas long being the most popular fruit in the world and pineapples continuing to be a favored part of numerous cuisines – savored in salads and desserts, as a ham garnish, as a pizza topping and in a host of other uses – there seems no end in sight for imports into Port Manatee.
These produce imports are a key reason Port Manatee supports more than 24,000 jobs while providing an annual economic boost of more than $2.3 billion – not to mention furnishing all that delicious fruit to eat.
Carlos Buqueras is the executive director at Port Manatee and can be reached at cbuqueras@portmanatee.com.
