Folding electric scooter provides new way to travel

Foldable electric transportation was a new category for me and I was more than impressed with the 30-pound URB-E Sport GT motorized bike (starting at $1,099) that I got to experiment with at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year.
It has a top speed of 14 mph and can go about 16 miles on a single charge of the 36V 30-cell lithium-ion battery. When folded for storage, it measures 39.5-by-15.5-inches. Expanded it is 36-by-26.5 inches, with the seat 29 inches off the ground.
The bike features a race car-inspired pushrod suspension system for additional comfort and a performance speed controller that provides increased torque. A built-in front vertical kickstand parks it nicely with highlights that include leather carrying straps in the overall design.
You also get Eddy, a powerful removable battery that can charge five devices simultaneously via four USB ports or a single USB Type C.
The bike comes in a choice of Stealth Black or Guards Red.
More: urb-e.com/sportgt
JUKEBOX REVIVAL
With the vinyl resurgence in the past few years, Crosley has gone retro with the release of the Rocket Vinyl full-size Jukebox ($9,999.95).
According to Crosley, this is the only jukebox manufactured anywhere in the world within the past 25 years.
It will hold 70 7-inch records, providing a total of 140 selections with the A/B sides. It has all the beauty of jukeboxes of yesterday with red buttons to make song sections, or go modern with the remote control. Don’t want to make a selection? Just hit shuffle. Song titles are on the 140-selection rotating display viewed through the front glass.
If records aren’t your thing but you want the jukebox nostalgia, pair a Bluetooth smartphone with the Rocket Vinyl or use the auxiliary input to hear your personal playlist.
It’s an attractive machine and very well could be the talk of your house. Pick a spot you like and anchor it there – it weight 264.5 pounds.
More: CrosleyRadio.com
SOLAR GENERATOR
SolPad Mobile takes personal power to a new level, allowing users not only to charge any portable electronic gadget, smartphone or tablet, but also make a frozen margarita while at the beach.
The world’s first fully integrated solar energy solution is designed to use anywhere – at home, in a dorm room or while participating in outdoor recreational activities.
The back of the panel has two standard AC power ports and three USB ports, which can all be used at once.
When the panel is in direct sunlight and charging, users get unlimited charging from the USB ports. With the SolControl app, choose when a device (light, TV, appliance, etc.) runs off of the stored solar power.
The SolPad alerts users in regards to how much power is being used and provides reminders to turn off connected devices.
It is expected to cost $1,395, though you can get up to 50 percent off the first SolPad Mobile through the website.
More: solpad.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
