Tourism industry remains important focus this May and beyond

We are quickly approaching May, a month during which National Tourism Week is celebrated, not only our in community but across the U.S.
As most know, tourism is the No. 1 industry in Manatee County as well as in Florida, and it is one that is vital to the quality of life for all residents living in the Bradenton area.
Not only does tourism create more jobs than any other industry, it also generates sales tax revenues, stimulates real estate sales that help increase the value of our properties through demand, and ultimately contributes to the funding of important community services for our residents.
Visitors who come to the Bradenton area and stay in short-term rental lodging (for fewer than six months at a time) pay a 5 percent tourism tax that is added to every lodging invoice. The revenues generated through this tourism tax are invested back into the destination to aid in funding important projects, including:
▪ Maintaining our beaches;
▪ Enhancing Bradenton Beach’s Bridge Street Pier;
▪ Expanding the South Florida Museum;
▪ Improving the Bradenton Area Convention Center;
▪ Making important renovations to LECOM Park (formerly McKechnie Field).
The tax also provides airline incentives that help them fly non-stop flights in and out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
We are working to create balance – ensuring a moderate, sustainable influx of tourism year-round, while maintaining the quality of life for our residents.
Although tourism is a vital component of our local economy, we realize that there are times during the year when it does negatively affect residents when traffic becomes a challenge. To help, we have shifted the timing of a high percentage of marketing and promotional initiatives out of our winter/spring seasons and placed a larger focus on our summer season and international markets that like to come to our area from September through December.
In addition, we are aggressively working with the various municipalities in Manatee County to implement multi-modal transportation options to reduce the amount of vehicles on our roads.
It is a true challenge, but one we feel is attainable with consistent communication, creativity and partnerships.
During National Tourism Week, on May 12, the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will reveal the positive impact tourism had on the county in 2016 and look for new ways to work together as a community to capitalize on our state’s strongest resources.
Though I can’t yet report on 2016, in years past, more than $1 billion of revenue flowed into our community and more than 22,000 jobs were maintained in our hospitality industry with the help of tourism. These statistics are vital to our growing community, as tourism will continue to play an important role in business development and sustainability.
I look forward to sharing more about our efforts, successes and challenges, as well as working together to ensure we are all receiving the maximum benefit from welcoming visitors to the destination we are lucky to call home.
Those interested in joining us at our Tourism Celebration event on May 12 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center can visit www.eventbrite.com/e/bacvb-tourism-week-celebration-tickets-33404651211.
I hope to see you there.
Elliott Falcione is executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.
