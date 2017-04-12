Phone case comes with trusted protection

Walking the Tessco One trade show last week in Nashville, my eye caught some innovative and creative products for everyday use.
Gear4 smartphone cases ($39.99-$59.99) are made with D3O military-licensed technology, proving that all protective cases are not equal.
A company representative said D3O protection is so trusted that New York City police vests are getting designed with the technology, as are other global brands in sports, motorcycle, defense and industrial workwear.
The slim-profile cases have a scratch-resistant finish. The D3O impact protection is a durable black lining on the perimeter of the case. According to the Gear4 site, D3O has freely flowing molecules that lock together to absorb energy on impact before returning to their natural state. I found it interesting to read that the greater the impact force, the greater the locking and the greater the protection.
The protection is about providing the consumer more (protection) with less (bulk).
The cases are made for most all of today’s smartphones and iPad/iPad Pro tablets.
More: gear4.com
MORE PHONE CASES
Apps are great for exercise and fitness but keeping a smartphone attached can be cumbersome for following the data.
Adidas has a solution with its upcoming launch of Grip performance sport iPhone cases ($44.99).
On the back of the lightweight case is an anti-slip grip hand band to protect the phone while you’re on the run. When you’re finished working out, use the phone’s case to view workout results handsfree with the magnetic stand.
The case is built with a polycarbonate back shield and TPU bumpers for extra protection.
More: adidas.com
▪ Flavr iPhone cases are truly unique; each is one of a kind.
The translucent cases ($21.19-$26.50) offer impact protection and are referred to by the company as the ultimate fusion of runway-inspired fashion and device protection.
One series has a printed flower design on the back with each case having a different order, design or placement of the flowers.
New patterns of floral designs will be out by the summer.
More: shopflavr.com
EARBUD HEADSET
Urbanista was my find for the day while at the trade show in Nashville. The company was formed in Sweden in 2010 with “a vision to glorify the urban lifestyle.”
The Rome ($79.99, due out in late April) is a hybrid tech earbud headset with magnetic tipped earbuds attached to a flexible rubber and plastic neck band. The magnets keep the earbuds attached securely around your neck when not in use but ready for your tunes or next call.
The technology allows users to hear noise behind them for safety and hear through the headset while on the go. The headset lasts about 16 hours before a USB charge is needed.
More: urbanista.com
Comments
