Local nonprofits have big economic impact in Bradenton area

Labels can be the most deceiving little pieces of paper. A black and white list of ingredients or materials seldom reflects the true taste of a food or the true feel of a fabric.
The nonprofit sector has been labeled in misleading ways over time. It is sometimes thought of as a sector that takes resources out of our economy to help those less fortunate. It’s also known in some circles as the sector of do-gooders that accepts lower-paying jobs or volunteers when other possibilities just aren’t on the table.
The reality is that nonprofit organizations and their workers — both paid and unpaid — operate nearly 24 hours a day in the most complex of systems.
They advance missions that preserve human dignity, help children and families access critical health and human services, protect natural and cultural resources that are instrumental to our economy, cultivate the essential need for expression through the arts, and advance agendas that build stronger communities for everyone.
According to a recent report form the Florida Nonprofit Alliance, employment in the nonprofit sector in Florida is responsible for $26 billion in annual wages. It compares in employment size to our state’s construction and manufacturing sectors. That is a significant influence on our economy.
In quarter two of 2016, nonprofit employment in the Tampa Bay area alone was 106,897 workers, accounting for nearly $4.8 billion in annual wages. Moreover, this doesn’t even include paid staff of religious organizations or the vast number of volunteers who provide free labor, thinking and power behind essential program support, fundraising events and governing boards.
Last year, nonprofit organizations based in Manatee County reported more than $520 million in revenue to the IRS, according to the National Center for Charitable Statistics.
The economic impact is evident beyond the revenue, assets and wage data. Consider the dollars charitable investments save our taxpayers with prevention programs and significantly discounted services supplemented by private philanthropy.
The Bradenton Herald recently shared the story of the University of South Florida’s study of the economic influence of Turning Points, an organization that facilitates services to the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless in Manatee County. The study documented an overall $43.25 million impact on our community.
The Humane Society of Manatee County not only prevents needless suffering of animals but saves our community money by providing free spay and neuter services. Without this valuable support, our local shelter would be even more crowded with new litters of dogs and cats without homes. The organization aggressively disseminates education campaigns to encourage pet owners to alter their animals and to adopt animals from shelters to reduce the supply of unwanted pets that are costly to our community.
There are additional economic drivers associated with local business support connected to patrons of local arts and cultural organizations.
Manatee Players, the South Florida Museum and Art Center Manatee create evenings and afternoons out with dinners, lunches and other related entertainment purchases — for county residents and for those visiting our community. Consider the impact of the downtown Bradenton Farmer’s Market, Bradenton Blues Festival and other signature events of Realize Bradenton.
It’s true that nonprofit organizations are all about achieving charitable missions. But in the process of making the world a better place, they produce revenue, employ some very smart people, build local talent, encourage people to patronize local businesses and save our taxpayers money.
It’s time to treat them as vital economic partners, recognizing the talent of their workforce and the dynamic contributions they make.
Susie Bowie is executive director of Manatee Community Foundation, a $36 million organization that works with donors in our community connecting them with charitable needs. To learn more, email SBowie@ManateeCF.org.
