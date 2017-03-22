This sound may help improve deep sleep

Chances are you will appreciate a good night’s sleep after using the Sound+Sleep Suite ($99.95) from Adaptive Sound Technologies.
The audio sleep device provides the right amount of ambient noise with natural sounds for the perfect shut-eye environment. Technology called Adaptive Sound, which uses a built-in microphone that allows the volume to adjust to ambient noise, is a key feature.
For the most part, it looks like a standard nightstand clock radio – without the clock features. It uses AC power to broadcast sound from a smooth-sounding 3-inch high fidelity speaker. Play the sound all night or utilize a timer that shuts it off in half-hour increments up to 2 hours.
Sound is broadcast in 10 unique, non-looping programs, each with richness levels for 30 layers of sound.
On the back is a line-in (3.5 mm) port to connect an audio device to play through the system and a line-out port for headphone or external speakers.
More: soundofsleep.com
ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
Raised by a mother who worked as a dental hygienist, I know the importance of brushing your teeth. I brush regularly, several times a day with an electric toothbrush, though changing the worn-out brush head doesn’t happen as often as it should.
That’s one reason why the Goby electric toothbrush caught my attention.
It was launched late last year and claims to be first direct-to-consumer rechargeable electric toothbrush.
In addition to working perfectly as my regular toothbrush, an inexpensive subscription service keeps my brush head fresh and clean.
For a one-time charge of $65, you’ll get the electric toothbrush, base/charger and one brush. You then choose a brush head subscription to receive a new brush head every 1, 2 or 3 months for $6 each.
The brush is charged in a small freestanding base and has a USB attachment, enabling it to be cord free when you’re not charging. Goby recommends charging it twice a month.
There’s a replacement brush head indicator that alerts users when it’s time to change, and a button to toggle between sensitive and standard modes. It should last 28 uses, with 2 minutes for each use, before a charge is needed.
The system comes with a 60-day trial and a two-year warranty.
More: Goby.co
SMARTPHONE CASE
We’ve all been warned not to drop our smartphone, especially in water. Pelican Products, a company that develops what I call indestructible products for military and emergency personal, has the Marine case ($69.99) to protect your phone on land or sea.
The case is built with five-layer protection constructed of impact-absorbing materials and a rigid polycarbonate shell.
This includes a waterproof IP68 rating, which allows it to be submerged for 30 minutes to a depth of 4.92 feet. The case also blocks dust and dirt from the outside.
I tested this case with an Apple iPhone 7 and loved it. I carry my phone in a front pocket and I had no problem adjusting with the protective case on.
More: Pelican.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
