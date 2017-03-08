Beem United debuts new line of earbuds with lightning connector

You don’t have to be an expert to know good sound from bad – you just know it when you hear it. So after trying the Beem BeMe D200 earbuds ($169.99, available in multiple colors), it quickly was evident they weren’t just good, they were great.
A press release touted them as a new dance line for Beem United, a company known for innovative products with quality design and looks. Moreover, they are the first Apple Lightning-connected earbuds I’ve tried.
The D200’s come loaded with features, including ergonomic ear-tips (four sizes included) for a secure and comfortable fit, a great sound with lots of bass and an LED light to bring your sound to life.
Aluminum housing covers the 10.66-millimeter drivers, which also have a dual mic with active noise cancellation in each ear to ensure your sound is from the earbuds and not unwanted from the outside. There’s also an in-line remote control for selecting music and calls.
Make the sound experience even better with the free Beem app, which lets users customize tunes with a 10-band equalizer. Presets are loaded in the app or customize to your liking.
A carrying case is included.
More: beemunited.com
HEADPHONES
The Urbanears Plattan 2 ($49, available in 10 colors) is another new great sounding, stylish and colorful headphone choice, updated and redesigned with a new sound at a friendly price.
The sound sits on your ears with extra-isolating ear cushions, and a customized 3D hinge adjusts how the unit fits over your head. Urbanears says the 3D hinge gives your headphones impressive flexibility so they can adapt to the shape of your head. When they are not in use, the flexibility allows them to fold up and fully collapse for storage.
Beyond the looks and feel, you will be equally impressed with the sound. The Plattan 2 is equipped with a ZoundPlug, which is a socket on the cord that allows users to share music with others.
More: urbanears.com
CAMERA HOLSTER
The SpiderLight Backpacker kit ($125) is a strapless, innovative way to securely fasten a camera to a backpack or messenger bag strap.
While it’s attached, the spider system gives instant on/off access with its quick snap in-out connection. It’s ergonomic design lets you wear the hardware and attach a bulkier digital SLR camera with ease.
Setting it up takes just seconds. I tried it with a few different brands of backpacks popular with photographers and it worked perfectly on every one.
The backpacker kit can also be used for belt access and is GoPro compatible.
More: spiderholster.com
