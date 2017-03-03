In the week ahead, don’t read the jobs report like Trump

As the Great Recession was taking hold in 2008, there was no joy to be had in reporting dismal monthly unemployment data. Thousands of Americans were losing their livelihoods.
During this dark time, there was much criticism directed at the financial media for reporting the unemployment numbers instead of focusing on how many people were employed. You can’t blame investors for having wanted some positive news in an otherwise dismal period, but there was no arguing with the data.
Nine years later, with the stock market at record highs, President Trump is pushing a perception of the job market that, while accurate, is crudely political. In his speech to the joint session of Congress, the president said, “94 million Americans are out of the labor force.”
Eighty-nine million of the “94 million Americans are out of the labor force” the President Trump referenced in his Tuesday speech to Congress do not want to work, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They may be retired, in school, a new parent, taking care of a parent, or in any number of other situations, including being plain discouraged to the point of no longer seeking out work.
Yes, that is an accurate number as of January. And it is near a record high and it is troubling.
But it also is misleading.
That said, America does have three significant employment challenges: low worker productivity growth, meager wage growth, and a shrinking portion of the working age population working or wanting to work.
When the February jobs report is released next Friday, it will be the job of investors to separate the data from perception and politics.
Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.
