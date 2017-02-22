Martian smartwatch provides convenience, connectivity

While there’s no doubt that some of the biggest tech companies dominate the smartwatch category, lesser-known brand Martian was a favorite of mine even before the AppleWatch.
For those who want a smartwatch and the elegant retro look of a great wristwatch, the Martian PTL 02 Smartwatch ($195) is worth a look.
After pairing the smartwatch with an iOS or Android smartphone, you get full access to the smartphone’s voice command functions through the noise-canceling microphone.
The vintage analog features of the watch work off a replaceable battery that should last up to two years. The digital features work off an internal rechargeable lithium polymer battery that will last up to five days before needing a microUSB charge.
Among the endless features the watch will bring to your wrist: receiving and placing calls, email, text messages, music setting, web searches and calendar alerts. You also can set the Martian to use a button on the watch to fire the smartphone camera’s shutter.
Within minutes of unpacking the watch, I had it set to do many of those features, including having my iPhone GPS talk to me through my wrist.
An easy-to-read scrolling display along the bottom shows the info, alert or caller ID.
The smartwatch also has a wireless leash feature, which alerts users when they are walking away from their phone.
The watch base is black, with tangerine color highlights. An interchangeable 22mm wide light brown leather strap with a stainless-steel buckle is included.
More: martianwatches.com
SELFIE STICK
I have never been a fan of selfie sticks, and I don’t think I ever will be, but I have found a piece of hardware to assist in selfie taking that I like.
The Joby GripTight POV Kit ($39.95) with universal smartphone compatibility creates a mounting system you can use just about anywhere. Use the grip in any position with the front or rear-facing camera in landscape or portrait views with the 180-degree pivoting ergonomic hand grip. A Bluetooth adapter is included so users can angle the camera with one hand while firing the shutter with the other.
The versatile kit also can be used as a tabletop hands-free mount for viewing. Remove part of the handle to expose a standard GoPro mount for using with a long line of available mounting accessories (sold separately).
More: joby.com
CAMERA STRAP
The Cuff ($19.95) is a low-profile attachment for point-and-shoot cameras. It’s designed with a quick release for one end to attach to the built-in connections on almost every camera’s strap loops. The other end is a strap that can wrap around a wrist, attached to a backpack or secured inside a bag.
Peak Design says the newly upgraded anchor system can hold more than 200 pounds. I used it with a pocket camera and a standard-size DSLR and it worked great.
One Cuff, two anchors and a microfiber pouch are included.
More: peakdesign.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
Comments