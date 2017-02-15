Fugoo GO’s portable speaker will go anywhere you want to go

The Fugoo GO ($99.99) is a superb-sounding Bluetooth speaker with versatility – it has rugged, dust-proof, mud-proof and waterproof construction.
But after using one 12-watt Fugoo GO, that wasn’t enough for me so I upgraded to a pair and quickly realized these weren’t just another pair of Bluetooth speakers. The deep bass is crystal clear and produced from two full-range drivers and two bass radiators.
The GO weighs a pound and is ideal for biking and boating or hanging from just about anywhere.
While the main body of the speaker has a black cloth grill, controls and the cord are color-coordinated with choices of red, black or blue. Moreover, it can withstand 5-foot drops or being submerged in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes.
As is the case with Fugoo’s other speakers, the GO is compatible with the company’s line of accessories, including bike, tripod and strap mounts.
A built-in USB-charged Lithium-Ion battery will go for about 10 hours with the volume at 50 percent.
More: fugoo.com
CAR CHARGER
Speaking of tough and rugged, the ToughTested Pro safe-charger with lightning connector is an impressive product.
It stands out from the competition because of the built-in circuit breaker, enabling it to detect damaging power surges, voltage or current within a tenth of a second. Once a safe current is detected, it switches back to a safe-charging mode.
The cable ($29.99) comes with a five-year warranty and is certified by Apple to meet the company’s performance standards. A microUSB version is available for $24.99.
More: toughtested.com
LAPTOP BACKPACK
STM’s haven laptop backpack ($99.95) has it all – numerous storage compartments, quality craftsmanship and a great-looking design.
A padded compartment stores up to a 15-inch laptop or tablet with padding. The storage area includes a unique feature that suspends the contents off the floor with what STM calls slingtech protection.
Compartments for storage seem to be never-ending, and the exterior is made with a lightweight fabric with water-resistant coating.
The backpack comes in black, frost grey, Moroccan blue and steel.
More: stmgoods.com
