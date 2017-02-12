Importance of preparing job seekers isn’t lost on our state’s leaders

It is an exciting time to be in the workforce system in Florida, especially in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
I had the pleasure of joining my workforce peers in Tallahassee last week to talk strategy, meet with legislators and witness Michelle Dennard accept her new role as President and CEO of CareerSource Florida.
We have come a long way in the past few years, from 2008 when job seekers were lining up at one-stop centers across the state desperate to find any work, to now when we have a lower unemployment rate and have to shift our strategies to being able to match employers with the best employees from a tighter pool of candidates.
There’s a charge in the political climate, but across the board I heard and felt the support from our representatives. In the past the sentiment toward the workforce felt apathetic, as if we had to prove why what we do is important. Why people matter. Why jobs matter.
Prove it we did, and the attitude certainly has shifted. Our leaders in Tallahassee know what we do, they see the results and understand the importance of preparing job seekers not just for a job today, but for the workforce of our future.
In the 2015-2016 program year, 80,728 businesses were served by CareerSource workforce boards across the state, with 392,930 job seekers placed in jobs. Workforce quality is at the top of mind for employers.
Employers understand the importance of making an effort to hire quality employees, and regional partnerships generate innovative initiatives to continuously improve our workforce. Our government leaders in Tallahassee recognize the value of Florida’s workforce system, and I heard first-hand their support of Florida’s vision to be the global leader for talent.
Through FloridaFlex’s menu of training grants, employers in our region are able to take advantage of recruiting, hiring and training assistance so they are able to grow and compete. With a smaller pool of candidates to choose from, these grants provide employers with the opportunity to bring on new team members who have the qualities they are looking for and then train them to gain the skills required of the job.
Let’s keep this momentum going. We all have a role in improving the lives of Floridians and employers across the state.
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
