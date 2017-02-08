Lock your valuables with a smart padlock that has location tracking services

After using Dog and Bone’s new TSA-approved LockSmart travel lock ($59.95), it won’t take long to realize it’s more than a lock.
It has technology to open the lock with the Locksmart app (iOS or Android) and track its whereabouts.
With Bluetooth technology, location tracking allows users to keep track of luggage through the app when within range, which was nice to know on a recent trip while at baggage claim. Instead of hovering around the baggage carousel, I spent time at a slot machine until the app told me my bags were coming out.
The durable lock is constructed with hardened steel and a brushed alloy body. Inside is 128-bit encryption security; the lock is as safe as can be. It has four options for opening: tap the icon on the app, touch ID, push to unlock or a passcode.
The push-to-unlock feature lets the lock open without having to use a smartphone. As long as it is within Bluetooth range and the feature is activated, the lock can be opened by pushing the activate button and pressing the lock.
It’s easy to manage multiple locks simultaneously through the app and virtual keys can be shared, allowing users to grant access to others to unlock the lock. A pair of coin batteries are included.
More: dogandbonecases.com
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
On the same trip I also tested iFrogz’s new impulse wireless headphones ($59.99). My instant impression: It was nice to see wireless headphones that sounded good, felt good and, most importantly, didn’t cost a fortune.
Sound from the passive noise isolation headphones was solid at any volume from the 40 mm drivers, keeping my tunes clear with the right amount of desired bass. Moreover, they sit comfortably on your ears with AeroFoam ear pads.
On-ear controls are there for music choices, volume and answering hands-free calls. An internal rechargeable battery is good for about 12 hours of listening. Those who don’t want to go wireless can use the 3.5 mm audio card.
More: Zagg.com
SIT-STAND WORKSTATION
Fellowes Brands has introduced the Lotus Sit-Stand workstation ($499) with smooth lift technology.
If you want to stand while working, just raise it to your height; if you want to sit and work, lower it for desktop height. There’s no assembly necessary – just unpack and put it on your desk.
According to the company, numerous studies have confirmed that sitting for prolonged periods of time is harmful to your health. The average worker spends more than six hours in front of a computer screen, and sitting for two hours can undo 20 minutes of exercise.
The Lotus system is designed to provide a solution to alternate between sitting and standing and may even help with workplace productivity. There’s a built-in cord management system for organization and charging slot of a smartphone or table, which has an angled stand for viewing.
More: fellowes.com
