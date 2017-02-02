In business, stopping something old can be big challenge

Russell Ackoff, a renowned academician and management guru, said: “The only thing more difficult than starting something new is stopping something old.”
This statement is so profound, considering many organizations add new products, services or processes without first assessing which of their existing products, services or processes they can eliminate.
It’s safe to say an outmoded process is in place when an employee asks why they do something, and the only answer given is that it has always been done that way.
I think so many managers and business owners get trapped into focusing on doing new things. You frequently hear about all of the new projects they are working on, but very rarely do you hear about how they are evaluating existing projects.
This can cause major issues for a business. One manager was handling lots of new projects, but her existing projects were faltering from a lack of attention. Many no longer were adding value and needed to be eliminated.
It is human nature to concentrate on new things and ignore existing ones that appear to be working well. It is just how our brain works.
When this manager was able to see how unproductive some of these existing efforts were, it was clear that off-loading them would allow her to redirect resources into new projects. After doing so, she felt like a more-effective manager, and her unit became more profitable.
It is human nature to concentrate on new things and ignore existing ones that appear to be working well. It is just how our brain works.
For example, I was working with a company that fabricated sheet metal. Management and ownership were entirely focused on developing a new product – so much so that they let production of existing products go without oversight. As a result, quality significantly deteriorated and costs escalated.
When I asked about this, managers said they thought things would be OK since these projects had been successful in the past and should not need monitoring.
In this company’s case, the right call was to discontinue efforts to develop the new product. There was no proven market for it, so their best move was to concentrate on its existing product line.
It’s crucial to evaluate all operations, looking for processes and methods that no longer are functional. Rework them or eliminate them altogether if they are obsolete.
Another example: A company had a profit-sharing program that was not working. Rather than rewarding the employees who were demonstrating superior work ethic and accomplishment, it was rewarding those who were employed the longest but the least productive.
Top management was aware of the issue but unwilling to dedicate the time it would take to develop a new plan that would properly reward employees. Instead, management put its attention on other things.
One way to avoid this problem is to commit to performing a thorough analysis of all processes and operations once a year, or at worst every other year. The goal here is to identify those who are not performing well so they can be changed or eliminated. Nothing should be exempt from this type of scrutiny.
After going through this process, one firm discovered that one of the products it purchased and resold was significantly too expensive for its customers. This product had produced so much revenue for the firm in the past, it was hard to let it go. But once the company did, it freed up so many other resources.
It’s crucial to evaluate all operations, looking for processes and methods that no longer are functional. Rework them or eliminate them altogether if they are obsolete.
Jerry Osteryoung, a business consultant and Jim Moran professor of entrepreneurship (emeritus) and professor of finance (emeritus) at Florida State University, can be reached at jerry.osteryoung@gmail.com.
Comments