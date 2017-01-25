Kingston announces world’s largest-capacity USB flash drive

It’s amazing how technology has changed what you can carry in the palm of your hand.
Kingston Digital has doubled the capacity for the world’s largest USB flash drive with the new DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte. The flash drive offers up to 2TB of storage, which can probably store every family photo you have from every generation, along with all your movies, music and documents.
The USB 3.1 flash drive has the capacity to store up to 70 hours of 4K video on the 2TB drive. To illustrate 2TB of storage, that’s about 256,000 24-megapixel photos (uncompressed) or 531,000 MP3 music files.
Kingston says it will ship 1TB and 2TB flash drives in February. Pricing hasn’t been set, but expect the 1TB version to cost in the $400-$500 range and the 2TB to cost from $900-$1,000.
It’s amazing to think this flash drive will enable you to put your digital life in your hand, back pocket or a safe for secure storage.
More: kingston.com
BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
Lemon Technology’s California Roll ($249) not only is one of the best-named portable Bluetooth speakers I’ve come across, it’s also one of the most innovative.
Along with great sound and portability, it charges in two ways. You can connect it to a USB cable for AC power, but the main attraction is the built-in solar panel on one side of the compact speaker. So if the waterproof speaker is poolside, 7 hours of sunlight will power it for 20 hours of use.
The panel has 33 solar cells and also can be used to keep your smartphone or other USB gadgets running.
As for the sound, six internal speakers produce powerful and clear sound at any volume. Pair two together for bigger sound from different directions, and a microphone for handsfree calls is built-in.
You also can connect up to three Bluetooth devices at once to control the music.
In addition to Bluetooth, the California Roll uses near field communication for a faster wireless connection and a lower-power energy consumption.
The speaker is available in black, blue, red, silver and white, and with a metal or cloth grill.
More: lemon-california.com
LAPTOP CHARGER
The Dart ($99.99) was designed to help eliminate the big, bulky chargers for many of today’s laptops.
The 65W charger is lightweight and up to 4 times smaller than many chargers. For the most part it looks like a portable power bank, but it works as a pass-through, allowing a single cable to connect to the Dart, which is plugged into an AC outlet.
Though it’s not a portable USB battery, it does have a USB port, allowing a device to be charged while connected to an AC port.
There’s not a lot to it – it’s that simple and portable.
More: https://finsix.com $99.99
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
Comments