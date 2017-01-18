Here are some of the top gadgets from the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

The 2017 Consumer Electronics Show is a couple weeks behind us, but it will take me months to dig through all the information sent my way about new products.
Here are few useful items whose live demonstrations caught my attention.
SMARTWATCH
If you want a smartwatch but can’t part with your analog watch, take a look at the CT Band, which turns your existing watch face into a smartwatch.
The CT Band ($170-$200) incorporates a wide range of sensors that provide data on physical fitness, well-being and the environment around you.
The free accompanying app for smartphones and tablets displays the CT Band’s data on a user-friendly interface for each category. The app lets you find others in your area to challenge and share your results with. You can set up notifications for a variety of subjects, including stock market alerts.
Some of the straps feature recording data from daily activities, sports activities, blood oxygen rate, steps and heart rate.
It’s expected out by the end of April in seven colors in leather and 11 colors in silicone. Straps will be available in widths of 18, 20 and 22 millimeters.
More: ct-band.com/en
PADLOCK
Benjilock is being marketed as the world’s first traditional rechargeable padlock with fingerprint technology ($79.99), so if you can’t find the lock’s key, a touch of the lock will do the trick.
Once your fingerprint is set, just touch an outside fingerprint sensor, which has an ambient LED light. The lock, which is expected out in September, can store up to four fingerprints.
If non-stored fingerprints attempt to open the lock, the fingerprint system will lock down, so only a key can be used.
The stainless steel Benjilock measures 4-by-1-by-2.8 inches and includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which has to be charged only once a year.
More: benjilock.com
SMART BED
Sleep Number showed off the upcoming launch of the Sleep Number 360 smart bed, which is being touted as a first-of-its-kind bed that intuitively senses and automatically adjusts throughout the night, transforming the way people sleep.
Features include self-adjusting sleep positions for comfort throughout the night, automatic snore detection and adjustment with sensing sleep IQ biometrics, foot-warming to fall asleep faster and a smart alarm to awaken you at the optimal moment.
Sleep Number 360 smart beds and bases will be priced similar to Sleep Number’s current mattresses and adjustable bases.
More: sleepnumber.com
EARBUDS
InspEar, by startup Cotral Group, says it will revolutionize hearing and speaking with augmented and connected earbuds ($700 for the pair, which includes custom plugs for sleeping that offer noise-canceling capabilities).
InspEar uses cutting-edge technology to filter, decrease and select surrounding noise, as well as provide voice-control capabilities for smartphones and connected objects to enable your ears to become a smart technology platform.
The earbuds will access a variety of services by controlling connected objects with your voice and transform your music by blocking all outside noise so you can completely immerse yourself in your tunes.
More: inspear.com
