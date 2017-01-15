Bradenton area’s Powel Crosley Estate offers more than meets the eye

While all residents and visitors can appreciate the grandeur of the Powel Crosley Estate and many are familiar with its history, the Mediterranean Revival-style mansion built in 1929 (which stands in tribute to a bygone era and its prolific owner who brought radio to the masses) continues to offer guests new and exciting experiences, not only through its breathtaking weddings, but also through its year-round events designed to bring the famed estate’s history to life.
Coming off the heels a successful run of “Carols and Classics” – which invited guests to immerse themselves in the historic estate as they moved from room to room for holiday theater and carols – the Powel Crosley Estate is gearing up for two new shows and rare open house events in 2017.
“Thrillers, Chillers and Killers” will run select dates through the end of January and features performances of three classic stories from Edgar Allen Poe, H.P. Lovecraft and Louisa May Alcott, “hosted” by Powel and his wife, Gwendolyn.
The Powel Crosley Estate continues to find ways to teach generations about the Bradenton area’s most historic resident and produce unique theatrical presentations of the works of some of the greatest authors and playwrights in literary history.
From April 17-28, the theater will present “Radio Theater Live” at which guests can return to the days of live radio theater with Powel and Gwendolyn Crosley as they perform the dramatic stories that they will be sending out over the airwaves.
And, for only the second time in its long history, the Estate will host historical open house events Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and March 14-16, as guests are invited to tour the estate and take in a variety of Crosley radios and memorabilia that will be on display.
I hope the estate doors continue to open and provide opportunities like these for centuries to come, allowing guests of all ages to leave with great memories, pride in its owner and a deeper appreciation for the Bradenton area’s rich history.
Tickets are available at Ticketmater.com, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center box office or by phone at 941-722-3244.
Elliott Falcione, the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 222.
