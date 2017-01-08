Employer engagement key to building strong workforce

Among the first definitions that came up when I searched the internet for engagement was: “The condition of being in gear.”
That’s a great image for the local business community.
Next I added the word employee to my web search and got about 10 million results.
That’s a lot of buzz about needing an engaged workforce.
When I changed employee engagement to employer engagement, about one million results popped up.
Unpacking employer engagement is critical for businesses to get in-tune with the community, providing them more and better opportunities to connect with talent that fits their needs.
That’s lopsided. Maybe the buzz needs to shift a bit. Certainly we require an engaged workforce. But the most successful businesses understand that it starts with them.
What does it look like for an employer to be engaged in building a strong workforce in our region and for the future success of their business?
Mentorships: Young people typically have a solid idea for a career path by the time they are in the seventh grade. It’s important for employers in high-demand industries to look at the big picture and not just focus on immediate needs. Mentor a student. Teach them about your industry. Pique their interest while you still can.
Internships: There are several organizations in our region that offer paid internships, including CareerSource Suncoast. Hosting an intern provides an opportunity to a job seeker that they may never have had otherwise. The only financial commitment for a business is the time you put into training and building up the skills of the intern. This could turn into a new permanent team member, or it could reveal to the job seeker that this is not the industry for them.
Speaking engagements: Work with the local schools and colleges to speak with students and expose them to your industry. Give a presentation at an event with other business leaders. Participate in committees that value your opinion and where you can take action.
Our business leaders are dedicated and community-minded individuals. They balance day-to-day workloads while finding time to meet with community advocates on how they can move the needle on making our workforce strong.
Tours: Invite groups of job seekers and students to visit your business. Show them what it looks and feels like to work in your industry.
Events: Your calendar is packed; choose carefully those that are the most beneficial for your business now and in the future. Two must-see events this year are State of Jobs and State of Talent. The State of Jobs Conference provides the opportunity for employers to meet with hundreds of students – the future workforce – from Manatee and Sarasota counties. The State of Talent Conference is a community conversation among professionals and business leaders committed to improving how they can best recruit, train and retain talent.
The positive economic momentum in Manatee and Sarasota counties in 2017 deserves a close look at how our employers can be in gear. Thankfully our business leaders are dedicated and community-minded individuals. They balance day-to-day workloads while finding time to meet with community advocates on how they can move the needle on making our workforce strong.
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
