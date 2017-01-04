Gadget Guru: Jaybird sport headphones deliver supreme sound and fit

All you need to know about the new Jaybird X3 sport headphones ($129.99) is that they are as good as any sport-style earbuds I’ve used.
With a wireless (Bluetooth 4.1) connection to your smartphone, you can take the sweat-proof earbuds on a bike ride, to the gym or climb mountains. They have enhanced-comfort ear fins and a selection of tips to ensure the proper fit for any type of activity. Along with staying in place, they wear with comfort.
To keep the sweat out, they are designed with a double-hydrophobic nano coating.
The big sound comes from 6mm drivers, but what I found cool was the MySound App (iOS and Android), which lets you customize your sound settings and save them to the X3 earbuds.
After a full charge, the internal battery is good for about eight hours of tunes. An in-line remote makes music selections and hands-free calls.
With the Bluetooth 4.1 connection, two users can have the X3 sport earbuds connected to the same music source simultaneously.
More: jaybirdsport.com
BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS
For a lack of a better term, portable Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, so they need more than sound to stand out.
The Jam Voice (79.99, available in black or white) is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker that plays music and works as a hands-free call system. What the Jam does to make it stand out: It accepts commands to turn your lights on or off, it will give you the weather forecast, news and traffic alerts, and more.
It’s built with Alexa integration, Amazon’s voice service, to essentially give you a personal assistant, making it command central for your smart home. So instead of getting up to turn on an alarm or to control an air system, simply talk to the Jam Voice. That said, devices you want to control must have Alexa integration; otherwise you’ll be talking to yourself.
With the built-in Wi-Fi, Jam speakers come with a four-hour battery life and let you connect several Jams into the same system for multiple-room sound controlled by the Jam app.
More: jamaudio.com
PHONE CASE
The slick-looking GEAR4 Carnaby iPhone 7/7 Plus case ($39.99) is built with D3O technology along with Apple color matching, which hard-core Apple fans demand from their accessories.
If you’re wondering what D3O technology is, here you go: “It’s a material used by Olympic ski teams and the military to deliver superior impact protection through advanced shock absorption,” according to a press release from the company.
The case is designed with a slim look to match the phones so they remain bulk free. The back has a perforated design to let you show off the color of your new iPhone. An exterior bumper protects your phone from bumps and small drops.
More: gear4.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
Comments