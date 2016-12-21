Become a faster, more efficient stand-up paddle boarder

The Motionize SUPerior paddle sensor ($99) is designed to make you a better stand-up paddler, but the device’s ultimate goal is to improve your health.
The hardware stays with you – it is attached to the paddle – while the information is sent to your smartphone via Bluetooth to the Motionize SUP app (iOS and Android).
It tracks your route, distance and speed, your number of strokes and how far you go per minute and per stroke. It helps you improve your technique by tracking the angle of the paddle in the water.
Also, data such as heart rate and calories burned is recorded to emphasize healthier paddling sessions.
I’m not a paddler, so I deferred to a friend to take it for a test ride. He thought the results were accurate and was impressed with the interactive maps.
A rechargeable 150mAh lithium-polymer battery is good for five hours and the device, which measures 0.8 by 1.1 by 2.8 inches, is made of super-durable fiberglass infused nylon.
More: motionizeme.com
MAGNETIC CHARGER
The Scosche MagicMount magnetic wall charger ($29.99) pairs your device with the charger without the clutter of cables.
Simply attach one of the included neodymium magnets – they will not damage the smartphone or tablet – to the back of your device needing charging. Once attached, connect it to the charger and plug it into any standard household power outlet.
You get two magnets (small and large) with the charger that will attach to your device. A complete list of compatible devices is on the Scosche website.
The system is made with a non-scratch silicon pad, preventing scratches or damage to the device’s surface.
More: scosche.com
WIRELESS SPEAKER
The iHome iBT84B wireless speaker ($69.99) is a multi-function unit with endless features.
Besides the great sound from the portable Bluetooth speaker (6.82 by 4.65 by 2.76 inches), it has a 10-hour life rechargeable battery and is splash proof, has an aux-in port and a speakerphone for hands-free calls.
What makes this speaker stand out is the color-changing feature – you control the color with the free app. You can keep it one color or choose from any of the six color modes to set the mood:
▪ fast color blend
▪ slow color blend
▪ favorite color
▪ EQ-style pulse to music
▪ wave mode
▪ no color/off
A pair of stereo drivers are controlled by a top-side power button. A Bluetooth status indicator light and a red-charging status light are in the same area. All of the ports are on the back, and there also is a USB port to charge other devices from the speaker’s battery.
More: iHomeAudio.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
