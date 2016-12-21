Become a faster, more efficient stand-up paddle boarder

0:52 Sarasota police attempt to identify drive-by shooting suspects Pause

0:36 Lakewood Ranch answers third-quarter deficit with game-ending run.

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county

0:47 Gator Lounge gives 67 bikes to familes for Christmas

1:37 Salvation Army saves Christmas for 3,000 local kids.

1:32 Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, are greeted with hugs

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:54 Sharp words fly between North Carolina senators during HB2 debate

1:25 Water's Edge of Bradenton resident on life in retirement community