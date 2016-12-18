Collaboration is key to delivering a workforce rich with talent

We are halfway through the fiscal year, and unbelievably, it’s almost time to welcome a new calendar year.
For CareerSource Suncoast, our landscape continues to change with a new U.S. Secretary of Labor, Andy Puzder. We also have a new CEO for Enterprise Florida in Chris Hart.
It’s not a stretch to say that we expect to see significant discussion on the best way to address shifting workforce requirements. About the only thing not changing is the federal commitment “to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners of the United States, to improve their working conditions, and to advance their opportunities for profitable employment.”
The consistent theme is that, in order to achieve this, collaboration is the key. At all levels, private and public partnerships that align workforce with community partners such as education, economic development and local governments are the only model proving successful for building a thriving workforce in a diversified, shifting economy.
Our focus is on delivering high-quality workforce activities and expanding collaboration across our counties, cities, towns, governments and partners to support our employers.
Building our team means that we can develop staff to be the regional experts on workforce development practices, sector strategies and career pathways. By providing opportunities for our team to become stronger and more knowledgeable, we can make a greater impact in doing what we do best – helping people.
At the core of our local strategy is the commitment to build and strengthen our team internally. That is the only way to be prepared for whatever opportunities or challenges present themselves.
Thank you to each of our team members and community partners who have stepped up to align and tune our business model to develop the talent employers need to succeed.
For many, it can be challenging to stretch our imaginations regarding how to develop new regional programs, work in different locations or with new teams across a variety of political jurisdictions. We are focused on how to make our processes best for every job seeker walking in our doors as well as employers seeking skilled talent for the Suncoast.
With the collaboration of many great community partners, we will continue to help job seekers become effective career managers, and in turn help employers attract and retain the very best talent.
Our vision is simple: Employers will locate, expand and flourish on the Suncoast because of our high-talent workforce.
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
Comments