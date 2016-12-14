Here are 10 gifts to satisfy the gadget geeks on your holiday shopping list

With time running out for holiday shopping, here are 10 items that can help satisfy the gadget geeks on your list. Listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices, but if you shop around, you might be able to find them for less.
ALARM CLOCK
Oregon Scientific’s radio controlled projection alarm clock ($19.99) is a portable nightstand battery (two AAA’s) or USB-powered clock with a 180-degree rotating arm to project the time on a wall or ceiling. The time is set automatically and displayed on an LCD with the indoor temperature, date and dual alarms.
More: global.oregonscientific.com
iPHONE CASE
The SwitchEasy iPhone 7/7 Plus case is touted as the world’s first see-through glass back case, built with 7H hardness glass and 90 percent optical transparency so that the phone design is always visible. The structure of the case ($39.99 for the iPhone 7, $44.99 for the 7 Plus) is composed of aluminum and glass, and a patent-pending wireless pass-through design gives users a better wireless experience than other metal cases.
More: switcheasy.com
MUSIC SYSTEM
Android users will love iHome’s iBN350 music system ($129.99) with built-in Qi wireless charging on a top-side wireless charging pad and NFC quick pairing along with Bluetooth for streaming music. It has a front-facing time display with automatic clock setting, dual alarms, an aux in port mic for handsfree calls and USB out charging.
More: iHomeAudio.com
WIRELESS EARBUDS
With the new iPhone eliminating the headphone port, everyone will need the Scosche BT100 wireless earbuds ($29.99) with a built-in mic and music controls. They have a rechargeable battery, good for three hours of music listening and choices of red, blue, pink or white colors.
More: scosche.com
SWAPPABLE MODULES
PolarPro’s swappable modules attach securely to a small sliding plate on the back of the drop-tested Otterbox Universe iPhone case. The modules ($24.99-$49.99) include a wireless speaker, fisheye lens, bike mount, tripods, a wallet and a 2100-mAh battery pack.
More: otterbox.com, polarprofilters.com
CHARGING HUB
The Ventev USB charging hub rq600 ($49.99) with six charging USB ports is perfect for every power-hungry family. The AC-powered ports charge simultaneously; five provide up to 2.4 amps each and the sixth is a Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 port to charge compatible devices up to 75 percent faster
More: mobileaccessories.ventev.com
WIFI SPEAKER
Big sound comes from the Libratone Zipp 360-degree 100 watt wireless desktop WiFi speaker ($249, with several color choices). You can connect up to six to play simultaneously with a Bluetooth, USB, Apple Airplay, Spotify connection or a direct 3.5-mm wired connection.
More: libratone.com
SKEWERS RACK
The Cave Tools kabob skewers rack ($15.99) measures 14.5 by 10 by 2 inches, holds up to five skewers and rotates them 360 degrees for even cooking. The rack holds the skewers a few inches off a hot grill and a built-in food slider makes it simple to push the cooked food off the skewer and onto your plate.
More: cavetools.com
BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES
Marshall Major II Bluetooth headphones ($150) are built with 40-mm dynamic drivers, providing crystal-clear audio in both ears with comfortable padded ear cups and a rechargeable battery, good for 30 hours. They work wirelessly or with the included coil cord, which has an inline mic and music control.
More: marshallheadphones.com
VINYL TURNTABLE
The Crosley C200 turntable ($279) brings back the vinyl sound of the needle dropping on your 33- or 45-rpm records, an industry that is making a great comeback. It’s built with a direct drive, high-torque motor and has a start/stop button, an adjustable counter-weight balanced, hydraulic lift control arm, and it sets up in minutes.
More: crosleyradio.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
