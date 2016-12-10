A test of tweeting and economic management in the week ahead

A year ago, we didn’t have a president-elect taking to Twitter to castigate people and policies not to his liking. Today, we do.
Investors may be truly tested by this new reality for the first time in the week ahead.
In the past week, Boeing shareholders experienced the power of a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump, who on Tuesday wrote on the social media platform, “Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!”
Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016
The missive was incorrect and lacked context (for instance, the program is for two planes, not one), but in the global financial-industrial marketplace, that didn’t matter. Boeing’s stock fell 1.5 percent in premarket trading before recovering.
In the week ahead, a simple tweet could have a much bigger impact.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-setting committee meets. The group is widely expected to raise its target short-term interest rate for the first time since last December.
Already, market interest rates have responded.
An interest rate rise in the week ahead would be a concrete message by Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve that they are growing more confident the American economy is picking up steam. This is not the narrative President-elect Donald Trump told voters on his way to victory.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury interest rate is close to 18-month highs (and prices are near 18-month lows). The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has jumped to its highest level of the year, according to Freddie Mac. And the stock market has been hitting new highs.
Trump’s dislike for the central bank and its chair, Janet Yellen, is well-known. During the first presidential debate, Trump accused Yellen of being “political by keeping the interest rates at this level.”
A 140-character tweet is a blunt instrument, and should the president-elect take to Twitter after the Fed’s decision is announced Wednesday afternoon, the market will be watching.
Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.
