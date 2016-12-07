Several holiday gift ideas for the gadget guru in your life

CanvasPop takes you outside the box to create wall art – even from cellphones – that make great personalized gifts for the holiday season.
I took CanvasPop up on an offer to take one of my mobile photos and make a top-quality canvas print. It worked to perfection.
I had my doubts about quality since it was a cellphone image (mine was taken with an iPhone 6), but I quickly became a believer.
Canvas sizes range from 12-by-18 inches to 76-by-76 inches. I went with a basic canvas wrap of 12-by-18 inches ($42) with a 1.5-inch deep frame ($51).
Two days after placing the order I was emailed a proof, which allowed me to see what the canvas wrap would look like before it was printed and framed.
CanvasPop provides a free service allowing designers to adjust and optimize contrast, sharpness and remove red eye.
Other choices during the editing process include the depth of the frame, from 0.75 inches up to 2.5 inches. Another option is a black, white or espresso wood frame. You also can have filters and other digital services added.
Once you upload your image, the user-friendly website walks you through each step, along with pricing.
More: canvaspop.com
GRILL ACCESSORY
The Cave Tools beer can chicken roasting rack and vegetable spikes accessory ($19.99) can make any grill enthusiast a chef.
Attach the chicken to the wide, tip-proof stainless-steel base, which is also extra deep to keep grease from overflowing. Once you’re finished cooking, the set is dishwasher safe.
Vegetables, potatoes – just about anything you want to cook – can be attached to the four spikes.
The built-in stainless-steel canister was designed for beer, but if you prefer wine or want to experiment with different spices, go for it.
Cave Tools includes 25 recipes that were easy even for a non-chef like me.
Once your grilling is complete, the Cave Tool grill brush ($11.99) is the best I’ve used. The cleaning power comes from three stainless-steel brushes, which are built to effortlessly scrub the grill’s grates while holding the 18-inch handle.
More: CaveTools.com
BRIGHT LIGHT
If you think a flashlight is just a flashlight, you will think differently after you see BulbHead’s Atomic Beam ultra-bright tactical flashlight ($19.99).
It has multiple modes – high, medium and low – for different environments, along with a self-defense strobe and SOS settings.
The tough-grade aluminum body stores the ultra-bright LED’s, which emit up to 5,000 lux of light. For comparison, an ordinary flashlight features 125 lux of output.
An on/off button on the bottom also changes the modes. The beam focus is controlled by pulling both ends of the flashlight away from each other.
Three AAA batteries or one lithium ion battery power the 5-inch long flashlight, which is shock, water and extreme-temperature resistant.
More: bulbhead.com
PHONE ACCESSORIES
The BodyGuardz Pure 2 glass screen protector and the Ace Pro case are as good a combination as any for protecting a cell phone while keeping it stylish.
The case is built with impact-absorbing technology, the same unequal technology professional athletes use on the field for impact protection, according to Bodyguardz.
On an iPhone 7, the case ($34.95) keeps the slim profile of the device while protecting it from small drops, bangs and scratches.
The rounded perimeter of the case has a soft bumper with a rigid transparent back, while a raised bezel protects the front.
The case-friendly BodyGuardz Pure 2 glass screen protector ($39.95) works with the case to protect the full touchscreen, while keeping it fully functional. This makes your screen scratch-resistant and reduces breakage during drops. It installed easily and, as the instructions pointed out, any visible minor bubbles were gone after a day.
More: bodyguardz.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
