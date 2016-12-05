Tom Roberts: Why everyone needs to own bonds

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival Pause

1:31 Former New York Met Darryl Strawberry brings intense message to The Source Church

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

2:00 Bradenton Blues Festival food preview

1:46 FDOT secretary highlights Manatee transportation projects

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:51 Don't recycle these plastics