Focus on Manatee: So much to be thankful for as holidays approach

Who’s dreaming of a white Christmas? A white sand kind of Christmas?
We are so fortunate to live in Manatee County. All indications are that our local economy once again will see an increase in tourism. Though I may not love that a trip across town takes a few more minutes during the “season,” I certainly love the job-creating economic boost visitors to our area give local businesses. The jobs created by people who want to vacation where we live are hugely important.
As the holidays approach and you work to check gift purchases off your list, I encourage you to shop local. By being intentional about supporting local businesses, you play a critical role in supporting our economy and preserving jobs for us all.
If you’re looking for a specific type of business, product or service and need a referral, please stop by either Manatee Chamber of Commerce office, call us at 941-748-3411, or contact us online to ask for help. There are friendly, knowledgeable people who are happy to assist.
As 2016 comes to a close, I am also thankful that I live in a place with community-minded leaders. So many business owners look beyond the walls of their companies to find ways to get involved on issues, serve on non-profit boards and encourage their employees to volunteer. We involve many of them through Chamber initiatives.
During the past six weeks, more than 200 business people volunteered for the Chamber’s Big Bank Theory financial literacy program in our area high schools. A big thanks to all who took part.
I’ve also read about a number of local year-end philanthropic giving stories. May we always be mindful of those in our own neighborhoods who are experiencing challenges and find ways to support our local non-profits.
In addition to financial support, it’s a great time to consider new volunteer opportunities in 2017. You can start by reviewing the list of member non-profits listed on the Chamber’s website – manateechamber.com. The work these organizations do – touching more families in Manatee County than you might imagine – is critical to the long-term health and stability of our community.
Finally, I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who gives their time, talent and treasure to make Manatee County a great place to live, work, play and own a business.The coming year is sure to bring many successes as well as its share of challenges. With dedicated leadership, open dialogue, unselfish service and results-oriented goals,we’ll continue to move our community forward.
May you and your family enjoy a happy holiday season and a healthy, bright new year!
Bob Bartz is the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at BobB@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
