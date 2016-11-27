Focus on Manatee: Holiday events give us all a reason to celebrate

With Thanksgiving now in our rearview mirror, the holiday season officially is upon us, which means many in the Bradenton area will welcome friends and family through the New Year and are in the midst of planning gatherings and celebrations with loved ones.
Fortunately, the next few months bring some of best and most unique celebrations in Florida – something our destination is becoming known for – and those gearing up for guests or in search of holiday happenings do not have to look far at all.
It makes me proud to find our community calendars packed with events for the entire family, with many signature events returning after past success. With so many to choose from – you cannot go wrong with any – a few favorites include:
Carols and Classics at the Crosley: A family evening (“A Christmas Carol” and more) of theater, carols and holiday tales performed throughout the historic Powel Crosley Estate, this year’s performances will take place on select dates from Dec. 12-23.
Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade: On Dec. 10, decorated boats, kayaks and canoes will light up the Manatee River and fill the air with holiday music. Catch all of the action from the Green Bridge Pier, the Riverhouse Reef and Grill restaurant in Palmetto, the Bradenton riverfront or the Pier 22 restaurant in Bradenton.
A 1916 Florida Cracker Christmas: The eighth annual event on Dec. 11 will welcome visitors looking to experience the charm of an authentic holiday festival with entertainment, heritage artisans, crafting, seasonal exhibits, vintage silent films and a Victorian Santa “Father Christmas.”
Christmas on Bridge Street and tree lighting: The annual event on Dec. 17 puts Bradenton Beach’s tallest live Christmas tree on full display and features professional Dickens Carolers singing and storytelling in full period costumes along with a performance by the Rowlett Children’s Choir.
A Night Before Christmas: Santa will fly into G.T. Bray Park by helicopter for the annual “A Night Before Christmas” celebration on Dec. 3. Visitors missing the colder weather and flurries will enjoy the 10 tons of “snow” brought in for his arrival.
Village of the Arts Christmas Artwalk: Those in search of a unique Bradenton-area keepsake or gift for friends back home can visit the galleries decorated for the holidays and enjoy unique shopping, treats, and a visit from Santa on Dec. 2 and 3.
Christmas on Main: On Dec. 23, Main Street welcomes Santa, elves, live music, free giveaways, Christmas carols, and even promises snow in Lakewood Ranch.
The next few months truly are some of the best for enjoying good weather and top events, and the few I mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg. I hope that residents and visitors will go out to explore the Bradenton area and make memories that will keep them in the holiday spirit for months to come.
For more information on events, please visit bradentongulfislands.com.
Elliott Falcione, the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 222.
Comments