Gadget Guru: Protect your laptop with style, function

Solo says the new Bradford 15.6-inch briefcase messenger bag is perfect for the new MacBook Pro laptop from Apple.
I’m 100 percent an Apple user, but I think the company misrepresents the bag – it’s perfect for any laptop that will fit, regardless of brand.
It has a cotton/vinyl body that gives an attractive appearance of trendy black denim. Moreover, the bag is loaded with features. It is designed as a briefcase but easily can be turned into a shoulder messenger bag with the included padded, adjustable strap.
The main laptop compartment is fully padded and there’s a tablet pocket and two front organizer pockets with smaller pockets inside.
The rear of the bag features a long pocket that can store folders of paperwork or another tablet or laptop. Also, magnets are built into the front flap, making it simple to open or close.
solo.net; $59.99.
HEADPHONES
Sennheiser’s HD 4.30 over-the-ear headphones with padded ear cups are stylish and pump out great sound. They are promoted to have “precise acoustic response and a rich dynamic bass,” which means they should deliver amazing sound to all users.
Beyond the sound, a key test for me is comfort; the soft leatherette ear pads are as comfortable as any I’ve tried. They are built to fold, allowing them to store in the included storage pouch.
My test unit was festive for this holiday season with a white and gold design, and they also are available in black.
An included 4.6-foot detachable cable connects to your media source and has a three-button remote for taking calls and controlling the tunes on Apple iOS and Android devices.
en-us.sennheiser.com; $99.95.
BLUETOOTH EARBUDS
The Phiaton BT 110 wireless compact Bluetooth earbuds work on many levels. First, they look cool, but more importantly, they sound great as well.
What makes this product stand out in the crowded field of wireless earbuds is the multipoint connection. This allows users to connect the earbuds with Bluetooth to two devices simultaneously. So if you have a tablet and a smartphone, there is no need to disconnect one to talk or listen on the other.
The BT 110’s are light weight as well as sweat and water resistant. Also, there’s an inline controller for hands-free calls and music control. Four sizes of ear tips are included, along with a carrying case. The internal battery provides more than four hours of listening before a USB charge will be needed.
phiaton.com; $119.
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
Comments