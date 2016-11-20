Focusing on employers, expanding regional convening paying dividends

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books Pause

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

0:57 Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter