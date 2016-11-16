Gadgets: It’s all about the sound

Headphone maker V-MODA recently launched the in-ear Forza line. As we’ve come to expect with all V-MODA products, they’re top notch with amazing sound and great looks.
I know company CEO Val Kolton personally and have seen how much effort he puts into every product the company releases. So before I opened the box, I knew it would be a great addition.
And after using the wired Forza earbuds for only a short time, they delivered the quality I was expecting.
Each earbud has a 5.8-milimeter micro driver that produced clear sound from the lowest volume up to the highest my ears could take.
You get four sets (extra small, small, medium and large) of bass level isolating soft silicone ear tips for the proper fit and an extra of each size is included, along with three sets (small, medium, larger) of detachable ActiveFlex sport fins and a set of sport earhooks.
All of these ensure you’ll get the proper fit with the sweat- and weather-resistant earbuds designed for running, workouts or sitting on an airplane.
They connect with an ultra-reinforced cable, tested to be up to 20 times stronger than the average cable. A pouch for storing everything is included.
A three-button remote and mic are on the cable to control calls and music choices.
The Forza Metallo wireless will be available later this year in gunmetal black and white silver for $170. The Milano-designed Forza Metallo, made with aircraft-grade lightweight aluminum, is available in gunmetal black and rose gold for $130.
V-Moda.com; $100 for the wired Forza, available in black, orange and white for Apple and Samsung Android devices.
WIRELESS MICROPHONE
The wireless Samson stage X1U microphone lets you make clear digital audio recordings from the comfort of home.
A USB-powered receiver plugs into your computer’s port and connects wirelessly within a 100-foot range to the microphone. Once connected and powered up, they pair up automatically and instantly.
The Samson website describes using the microphone as no hassle, which is an understatement. If you have everything connected and your software is ready to record, it’s as hassle-free as any microphone I’ve tried, and it also has clear sound quality.
You can use the stage X1U microphone with a Mac or PC. To use it with an iPad and iPhones (4s and later), you must use an Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter or Camera Connection Kit for a 30-pin device.
The plug-and-play system has a one-touch mute function and adjustable volume controls.
I initially used it for a FaceTime chat and it worked perfectly; the other end of the chat even asked about the audio since it was clearer compared to past conversations using my laptop’s built-in microphone. I’d recommend this for podcasts, recording lectures or – unlike me – if you’re willing to try karaoke.
A tripod stand and mic clip are included with the wireless microphone and USB receiver.
samsontech.com; $89.99
WIRELESS SPEAKER
The Voom 20 from VAVA is a new portable wireless speaker with big sound for a reasonable price.
Inside the bluetooth speaker are dual drivers and two passive subwoofers, which combine to give high-quality audio from a black matte rubberized splash-proof speaker measuring 7.58-by-2.81-by-2.38 inches.
There are black grills on both sides of the speaker to let the sound come from both directions. The subwoofers provide the right amount of bass and the speaker is distortion-free at any level.
Buttons for controlling music, power, volume and calls are on the top.
An internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery is good for about 10 hours of use before a microUSB charge is needed. A USB port is built-in for charging smartphones and the speaker works as a speakerphone.
VAVA.com; $79.99
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
