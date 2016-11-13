Bradenton Area EDC, community make strides on strategic vision

Earlier this month, the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (EDC) convened our investors, partners and members of the public for our annual progress update.
The Bradenton Herald reported on some of the proceedings, and I’d like to provide more detail on our momentum with the multi-year strategic vision called the “Build Bradenton Area Plan.”
One year from the strategy’s launch, the EDC and our community partners are forging ahead on initiatives to expand economic opportunities for local residents and existing businesses.
Here are a few initiatives shaping Manatee County’s future as the business address for the South Tampa Bay region.
Attracting and retaining talent for our workforce and to participate in community life is the focus of the EDC’s “Thought Leaders” group of young professionals. The Bradenton area is a vibrant community, and we want dynamic talent to live, work and play here.
Created by the EDC’s “Thought Leaders,” 941NOW is a virtual, interactive gathering place for exchanging information on local events and happenings. It’s a creative approach to promoting our region to attract and retain talent – by promoting an active, dynamic community, and not just career opportunities. Check it out and share on Facebook at 941NOW.
The Bradenton area’s growing sports performance cluster is already a substantial economic driver for the region. But it could be so much more. The EDC’s next step toward developing the best sports performance sector in the nation is creating a “play book” for business recruitment based on in-depth analysis of existing businesses and opportunities. Look for details in 2017.
We told the community that the EDC wouldn’t be leading all of the initiatives in our strategy, and in fact, our many partners in the region are making strides that align with the “Build Bradenton Area Plan.”
For example, Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, master developer of CORE at Lakewood Ranch, is working to recruit anchor businesses to the 300-acre life sciences research and development campus. CORE stands for Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration. We are excited about CORE’s potential as a magnet for attracting scientific, educational, health and research institutions to the region.
Another exciting initiative is in the works north of the Manatee River. Manatee County, in partnership with the City of Palmetto, Palmetto’s Community Redevelopment Agency and Improvement Network Development Partners, LLC, are working on plans to construct a 250-room hotel with additional event space on property adjacent to the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
The Bradenton area needs to augment our convention and meeting space, and we have long needed a hotel near the convention center to draw more event business. This is outstanding news for our community. Kudos to the partners for making progress on this vision.
These are just a few examples of bold initiatives that will impact the future of our economy and community. I am excited about the progress we are making and look forward to working with our dedicated leadership, supportive investors and committed partners to continue the momentum in 2017.
We invite you to track our progress at thinkbradentonarea.com.
Sharon Hillstrom is president and chief executive officer of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (thinkbradentonarea.com). She can be contacted at info@thinkbradentonarea.com or (941) 803-9036.
