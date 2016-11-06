Focus on Manatee: Great value in giving students better understanding of finances

During the next several weeks, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce will send more than 200 business volunteers into Manatee County public high schools. We’re presenting a program we call The Big Bank Theory to all seniors. It’s designed to increase the financial literacy of these students through an interactive, hands-on activity – so it’s fun.
Well, maybe it’s not fun for everyone.
To start the activity, each student is assigned a profile that details their education level, job, monthly salary and family situation (single/married, children, etc.). Students will then visit 13 different stations and make choices about what they spend money on – and how much.
They’ll make decisions about housing, transportation, wardrobe, entertainment, technology, health care and more. After each choice, the students must work through their monthly balance sheet to compare their income and expenses.
Sometimes, this is where it starts being not so fun.
It's in the best interest of business success, our community's quality of life and our economic growth that business people continue to get involved in our local schools.
It’s an eye-opening experience for many students. They see in hard numbers what that high-end SUV costs as compared to an economy sedan or bus pass. They’re confronted with the cost of child care. They have to handle life’s unexpected financial challenges, such as paying for a flat tire or a plumbing issue. They can see the difference a higher level of education makes to their job and salary prospects.
For some students, this glimpse at “real life” as an adult comes as a surprise.
As a business organization, the Manatee Chamber believes there is great value in giving students a better understanding of personal finances. There are many high school seniors who are still making decisions about their future career path. These students are our future workforce. Some are already in the workforce.
In the coming year, the Manatee Chamber also will focus on raising the profile of available careers in Manatee County and our region. We’re looking at ways to give students – and their parents – a better understanding about successful career tracks in our trades, in particular.
The Manatee Chamber wants to support a diverse, well-prepared workforce for all local business sectors, and we believe an important piece is career awareness for students.
For example, there is good earning potential and job availability locally in fields such as plumbing, electrical and welding, to name a few.
If you’d like to hear more about helping with The Big Bank Theory or the Manatee Chamber’s other workforce programs, including job shadowing, internships, school volunteer opportunities or business and education partnerships, I encourage you to reach out to Jahna Allen, the vice president of community development at the Manatee Chamber. She can be contacted at JahnaA@ManateeChamber.com.
It’s in the best interest of business success, our community’s quality of life and our economic growth that business people continue to get involved in our local schools.
Let the Manatee Chamber help you do that.
Robert P. Bartz is the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at BobB@ManateeChamber.com.
