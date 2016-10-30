Focus on Manatee: Mixon’s Morning Man reminds us how Florida used to be

If you bump into a gentleman resembling a milkman from days passed – complete with a bright orange bow tie, matching pocket square and eight-point banded hat – you have not traveled back in time. Rather, you’ve encountered the Bradenton area’s newest ambassador, the Mixon Morning Man.
Bradenton’s 77-year-old Mixon’s Fruit Farms have long been known for producing Florida’s finest citrus and offering tours of the grove. Many frequent the farm’s Groveside Market to indulge in homemade juice, fudge and other products.
During the past few years, the farm has been strengthening its ties to our area’s “Old Florida” roots and resurrecting memories of a simpler era through appearances by the Mixon Morning Man – the official delivery man for the Farms.
Created by the Mixon family to stand out among other food-service delivery options, the Mixon Morning Man has grown to become one of the area’s top celebrities.
Since Mixon’s has resisted the development seen throughout much of our state by maintaining its authentic Florida charm, it’s not difficult to imagine I am back in the 1950’s when I see the Mixon Morning Man interacting with our residents and visitors, especially the middle-aged and older generations who openly reminisce about their childhoods in his presence.
In addition to his regular delivery duties, the Mixon Morning Man speaks at local events, escorts Miss Florida Citrus and Miss Florida OJ in the De Soto Grand Parade and hands out the Sweetheart of the Game prize to fans during Pittsburgh Pirates spring training games at McKechnie Field.
And, of course, he will make an appearance at Mixon’s own Harvest Festival, one of our area’s top annual fall events. It begins on Nov. 5 with a Taste of Mixons offering a passport to travel through the store to taste the farm’s many products and runs through Nov. 19, when the Arts & Crafts Fair returns with more than 65 booths.
So, if you order any of Mixon’s products or catch a glimpse of the Mixon Morning Man during the Harvest Festival, I hope you smile and envision a time when milkmen and ice cream men delivered wholesome and delicious treats to residents’ door steps.
And don’t be shy – ask for a photo if you feel so inclined.
To learn more about the Mixon Man and Mixon Fruit Farms, visit mixon.com.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 222.
