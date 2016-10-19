Gadget Guru: Keep your smartphone safely in place

Ventev Mobile has launched three dashmounts to keep your smartphone hands-free in vehicles.
The minipro window has a suction cup mount to attach to any car window (and even some dashboards) and gives you 360-degree rotation for your attached phone. A universal-adjustable mount will hold most smartphones, even when they are in a case.
While your phone is in the mount, you will get full functionality to the touchscreen along with all the other controls as well as headphone and charging ports.
Another option, the minipro vent, has all the same features, but instead of the suction cup mount, it clips onto your vehicle’s air vent.
A ball mount bracket with an adhesive backing is included with both.
A third option is the magdock 360 dashmount, which magnetically attaches your device mount and then attaches to the air vent.
A magnet about the size of a quarter is included to put on the back of your case or phone. You’ll also get 360-degree movement and full access to all the phone’s features with or without a case.
mobileaccessories.ventev.com; $24.99
APPLE WATCH MESH BANDS
X-Doria replacement mesh bands for the 42mm Apple Watch give your watch a new look. The bands are light weight, comfortable and adjustable, securing the watch in place with a magnetic strap. They are available with dark charcoal or bright silver finishes.
xdorialife.com; $49.99
WIRELESS KEYBOARD
Logitech’s newly announced K780 multi-device wireless keyboard is designed to be a standard full-sized keyboard, but it doesn’t end there.
While typing, if you want to switch from your computer to a smartphone, just press the easy-switch button. If you want to switch to typing on a tablet, that is also done with the press of a button.
A pair of AA batteries power the wireless keyboard for up to 24 months. It works on Mac or Windows computers, along with Apple or Android smartphones and tablets. You have your choice of wireless connections with Bluetooth or the 2.4GHz Logitech Unifying USB receiver.
Typing is smooth and comfortable, and an integrated rubber slot along the top securely holds many mobile devices in an easy-to-see reading angle.
The full-sized keyboard includes 10 keys for numbers on the right side and a row of programmable shortcuts along the top. There’s also a battery indicator light and an on-off switch.
logitech.com; $79.99
MOBILE PHOTO LENS
The Olloclip mobile photography lens set will be available for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in early November. The interchangeable lens system quickly attaches to give the smartphone camera fisheye, wide angle and macro lenses for improved photography.
Each lens fits flush with the phone’s lens and adds premium optics for clear digital images. They are built with multi-element coated glass optics with edge-
to-edge clarity.
New for the iPhone 7 is the Olloclip connect interchangeable lens system. The new system maintains all the features of previous versions and is equipped to configure with other individual iPhone 7 connect lenses so they can instantly adapt to your environment for any situation.
When not in use, the lenses can be tucked away in a pocket or backpack.
olloclip.com; core lens set: $99.99; active lens set: $119.99; macro pro lens set: $79.99; combo (core lens set and case): $119.99.
