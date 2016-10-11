Susie Bowie: Ideas needed to make Bradenton better

It’s easier than ever to voice your ideas, concerns or disappointments about virtually anything related to Bradenton and Manatee County on social media.
Sometimes it’s money we talk about as the barrier between our ideas and the ability to carry them out or to be taken seriously. But if it came down to your willingness to create a positive change and money wasn’t an obstacle, would you do it?
The Manatee Community Foundation partners with donors to help them realize their wishes for a better community through philanthropy. Together, we have directed $16 million in grants and scholarships that have made critical gains for education, health, environment, animals and many other essential services that help our most at-risk populations.
We also bring people together to talk about pressing issues in our county. We believe that convening different voices makes us strong. And thinking big opens possibilities.
Though the dollars we award are limited to charitable organizations, there’s a new, immediate way for individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations to think big and propose their ideas for Bradenton. If your idea is chosen, there are resources to see it realized.
So here’s your chance.
Bradenton is one of 26 cities across the United States that the Knight Foundation invests in to help foster informed and engaged communities. Brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers, including the one you are reading.
Through the Knight Cities Challenge, they will be awarding grants at the city, neighborhood and block levels. They have $5 million for innovative and effective ideas proposed by those with plans to realize them.
Ideas should focus on helping Bradenton attract and keep talented people, expand economic prospects by breaking down divides and making new connections, or spur connection and civic involvement.
They want you to think carefully about what can be possible, and so does the Manatee Community Foundation.
There is no limit to the number of ideas you can propose. We’ve been impressed with groups like Village of the Arts for organizing meetings to talk about how they can collectively submit ideas for the Knight Cities Challenge and for encouraging others to share ideas.
When it comes down to it, what’s your idea to make Bradenton better? Why is this the right time? And who’s going to do it with you?
Now is the time. Everyone has the same opportunity. We encourage you to have conversations with friends, around the dinner table and at work. Sometimes the big conversations can inspire as much good as the realization of ideas.
The Knight Cities Challenge runs through Nov. 3. Enter your ideas online at knightcities.org and join us in the conversation on social media by using #knightcities.
Susie Bowie is the executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation, a $36 million organization that works with donors in our community and connecting them with charitable needs. She can be reached at 941-556-5444 or sbowie@manateecf.org, or visit manateecf.org.
