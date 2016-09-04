Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Christopher Tobiasz and Eleanor Kappe have joined Keller Williams Realty Select as real estate agents. Tobiasz holds a degree in business/marketing. Kappe is a licensed realtor in Florida.
Su Byron has joined the board of directors and has been appointed director of media relations for the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association. She is president of Su Byron Enterprises and is columnist for the Sarasota Herald Tribune Style magazine and contributing editor and columnist for Venice Magazine and Sarasota Magazine. Byron is a travel and food writer, a published poet, and was co-publisher of the long-running Sarasota Arts Review.
Teresa Jones was recently recognized for 30 years of service with the law firm of Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec and Westheimer, P.A. She is rated AV Preeminent by the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings. Jones is a member of the Florida Academy of Professional Mediators and each year, since 2006, has been named a Florida “Super Lawyer” in the Personal injury, plaintiff’s general category.
Valerie Ruegger is named attorney adviser filling a newly created position at Momentum Funding LLC. She previously worked as a sales representative with Laser Spine Institute. She is a graduate of Florida State University.
Clifford L. Walters, III, Charles F. Johnson, and Robert G. Blalock were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America in the field of real estate law. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. Walters, Blalock and Johnson are attorneys at the law firm of Blalock Walters, P.A.
Chris Jones and Dan Hoffe have joined Capstan Financial Consulting Group LLC as executive vice presidents. Both Jones and Hoffe previously worked for J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Bank of America Investment Service Inc./US Trust.
Josh Hoot is the new director of construction, Brandon Johnson is the new area construction manager, and Katie Lozuke is the new area sales manger, all at Neal Communities. Hoot was the company’s area construction manager. Johnson taught construction standards and inspection methods to over 150 students and served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Lozuke was the company’s new home sales associate and previously worked as the community sales manager at a residential real estate company. She is a licensed realtor.
Dawn Tate is the new director of donated goods sales at Goodwill Manasota. Tate previously served as regional retail trainer and team lead coach at Goodwill Industries of Northern Nevada Inc.
Christopher Holden, M.D., orthopedic traumatologist, and family practice physician Clarissa Zafirov, M.D. joined Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Dr. Holden will join the First Physicians Group at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Dr. Zafirov will join the Internal Medicine Pediatrics and Family Practice at the hospital’s University Parkway’s office. Dr. Holden completed his medical degree at the University of Florida and he trained and worked at UF Health/Shands Medical Center, completing an orthopedic surgical residency and an orthopedic trauma surgery fellowship. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, Orthopaedic Trauma Association and Florida Orthopaedic Society. Dr. Zafirov is board certified in family medicine and earned her medical degree from the University of Sofia, Bulgaria. She worked as a resident physician at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa and completed her residency in family medicine. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and provided medical coverage for pediatric and adult patients and served on Mercy Hospital’s rapid response team.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments