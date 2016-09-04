Fall will be packed with can’t-miss events in Bradenton

The Bradenton area is blessed with beautiful beaches, incredible wildlife and agritourism, world-class dining and some of the most unique events in the country. Not to mention, great year-round weather.
While the rest of the country soon will be unpacking their winter boots and preparing to shovel their driveways, we will be breaking out our beach chairs for events such as the Bradenton Blues Festival, Symphony on the Sand and Sandblast.
Mark your calendars, because this fall is packed with events you won’t want to miss.
First up: Symphony on the Sand. Enjoy a night listening to the award-winning 45-piece orchestra of Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus & Orchestra on Nov. 12. With your toes in the sand, enjoy the sunset backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico while feasting on chef-inspired cuisine from top local restaurants.
If you are looking to enjoy more musical talent that weekend, country musician John Michael Montgomery will be playing Nov. 11 and The Stranger-The Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute will be taking the stage on Nov. 13.
On Nov. 19, head to Manatee Public Beach for Sandblast, the annual sand-sculpting competition. Teams of up to 15 work to create masterpieces out of the sugar white sand Anna Maria Island is famously known for. The best part? Anyone can form a team and compete.
Master sculptors from the world-renowned Team Sandtastic will be teaching the art of sand-sculpting with free clinics on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
ArtsHOP will be celebrating its 10th year with two weekends full of art, music, culture and more, with events scheduled for Nov. 11-20. Pick up one-of-a-kind locally made art at any of the three artwalks taking place on Anna Maria Island. Enjoy local performances at the Island Players or stop by the Coquina Beach Market on your way to catch some rays.
And don’t forget about the Bradenton Blues Festival, which was awarded the “2015 Festival of the Year” by Blues411.com. The Blues Festival weekend takes place Dec. 2-4. This festival features a lineup of top blues artists from around the county on the picturesque Manatee River in downtown Bradenton.
In addition to the music, this award-winning annual festival features local craft beer, delicious specialty food vendors and more. Don’t forget the tasty and soulful Blues Brunch to cap the event on Dec. 4.
Extending our events to include multiple days not only creates more enriching activities for our residents to enjoy, but it also entices visitors to the area who will stay longer and create a larger economic impact. The arts and cultural events happening this fall are truly world-class, can’t-miss events.
Let’s enjoy these enriching festivals, concerts and more taking place in our wonderful community.
To learn more about these events and many more, visit symphonyonthesand.com, islandartshop.com and bradentonbluesfestival.org.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 222.
