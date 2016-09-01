Harley-Davidson to cut over 100 jobs from Pennsylvania plant

Harley-Davidson plans to cut more than 100 jobs at a plant in Pennsylvania.
The motorcycle company is eliminating 200 positions across the country, including about 115 jobs at its Springettsbury Township plant. Union officials say layoffs will begin in early October and will finish by the end of November.
Harley-Davidson spokeswoman Bernadette Lauer says the company is continually evaluating the industry and making changes to "right-size" the company.
Brian Zarilla, president of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Local 175 tells the York Daily Record the company had about 2,000 hourly workers at the plant as of 2009. Now he says about 950 union members work there.
