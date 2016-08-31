Plans unveiled for Del Webb’s amenity center at Lakewood Ranch

PulteGroup paid Schroeder-Manatee Ranch $24 million for 643 acres at Lakewood Ranch, making it the largest land buy in Manatee County in 2014.
Since then, PulteGroup has been busy developing Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch, planned for as many as 1,500 homes. It has has sold about 115 homes since beginning sales in December.
Most of those new homeowners crowded into the Del Webb sales center this week to hear details about a planned 24,000-square-foot amenity center that will be at the heart of the 55-plus active lifestyle community, located south of State Road 70 and east of Lakewood Ranch’s Greenbrook Village.
Juan C. Iglesias, land development manager for the project, listed the features that are coming to the amenity center, including a 35-foot-tall entrance and resident gathering room, a Wi-Fi cafe and lounge, card and game rooms, multipurpose activity rooms, fitness room, craft room and more.
What got the biggest reaction, though, from residents was that there will be an outdoor bar and dining alongside a 6,400-square-foot pool.
They also cheered the news that while the amenity center will require a full year to build, the schedule for completion of the pickle ball, bocci and tennis courts has been moved up to open in January.
Other Del Webb communities in Florida are at Estero, Ocala and Orlando, said Rick McCormick, division president of PulteGroup.
“We are very pleased with the response since opening here in December. Del Webb has a very strong national following,” McCormick said.
Neal Zislin, a 63-year-old retiree from New Jersey, reckoned that he was about the 15th person to buy a home in Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch.
“We’re loving it so far. As more people move in, it will become a fantastic community,” Zislin said.
PulteGroup was still getting its permits from Manatee County this week to begin construction on the amenity center.
Homes in Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch range from 1,400-square-feet to 3,600-square-feet. Prices start at $225,990.
