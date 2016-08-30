Business

August 30, 2016 11:02 AM

Faces in business: Andrea Scheck

Andrea Scheck

Agent Services

Keller Williams Realty Select, 8210 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, sarasotalwr.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Think big, leverage, time block and what you focus on expands.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I love what I am doing now but anything in county government, helping out and be in contact with our community.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: I am being held accountable to take my realtor test soon. So, passing that test will be my risk.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Spain. I love the food, the language, the people, and of course the music.

Angie Monroe

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Domino's test new drone pizza delivery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos