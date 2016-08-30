EU orders Apple to pay billions for tax breaks in Ireland

Apple will have to pay up to $14.5 billion plus interest in back taxes to Ireland after the European Union found Tuesday that the U.S. technology giant had paid next to no tax across the bloc’s 28 countries for over 11 years.
The ruling is a dramatic escalation by the EU executive Commission in its battle to have multinationals pay their fair share in the region, where popular outrage over alleged corporate tax dodging is common after years of financial crisis and austerity budgets.
The EU says that many multinationals – including Starbucks, Fiat and Amazon – struck deals with EU countries to pay unusually low tax in exchange for basing their EU operations there.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that a three-year investigation found Ireland granted such lavish tax breaks to Apple that the multinational’s effective corporate tax rate on its European profits dropped from 1 percent in 2003 to a mere 0.005 percent in 2014.
That last tax rate meant that for each 1 million euros in profits, Apple paid just 50 euros in taxes, Vestager told a news conference.
“Member states cannot give tax benefits to selected companies – this is illegal under EU state aid rules,” Vestager said.
“Ireland must now recover the unpaid taxes in Ireland from Apple for the years 2003 to 2014 of up to ($14.5 billion), plus interest,” the Commission said in a statement.
For Ireland, a country of barely 4.6 million people, that sum would be a huge windfall – equivalent to more than $3,150 for every man, woman and child.
And yet the country’s government said it would appeal the decision, arguing it had granted no favorable treatment to Apple.
“Ireland’s position remains that the full amount of tax was paid in this case and no state aid was provided,” the government in Dublin said in a statement. “Ireland does not do deals with taxpayers.”
The country has for years offered low corporate tax rates to multinationals to benefit from the jobs they create locally. Apple has 5,500 workers in Ireland, making it one of the biggest private-sector employers.
Apple said in a statement that it had followed the law and paid every cent of the taxes it owed. It said it would challenge the EU action in the European courts, and predicted it would be vindicated.
Apple shares were down 1.1 percent in premarket trading in New York, a modest drop that reflects expectations that Apple can afford the settlement, should it stand. Apple made $10.5 billion in the first three months this year alone.
