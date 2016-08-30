Cattlemen Road Walmart hosts hiring event

CareerSource Suncoast, together with Walmart’s Cattlemen Road location, will host a hiring event on Wednesday at CareerSource Suncoast’s Sarasota Career Center, 3660 N. Washington Blvd. The hiring event is scheduled to run from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
The Cattlemen Road Walmart is looking to fill more than 20 openings throughout the store. No appointment is required to attend, but those interested in applying are asked to bring a copy of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.
Herald staff report
