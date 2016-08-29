Kate Hudson’s Fabletics headed for The Mall at University Town Center

The Mall at University Town Center is adding Kate Hudson’s athletic apparel store, Fabletics, to its lineup of sporting goods merchants.
Fabletics applied for a general retail permit with Sarasota County on Aug. 26, according to Sarasota County records.
Hudson launched Fabletics, a sportswear clothing line designed mainly for women with the intent of providing “stylish and high quality gear at an accessible price point” in October 2013.
Fabletics is available online at fabletics.com and in 14 store locations throughout the U.S. The Mall at UTC will be Fabletics’ first foray into Florida.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments