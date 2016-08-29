Gasoline prices remain on rise in Bradenton-Sarasota

With Labor Day weekend approaching, retail gasoline prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota area rose 14 cents during the past week to an average of $2.19 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 308 outlets in the area.
Even though gas prices have been steadily on the rise of late, with motorists paying the highest prices at the pump in more than 50 days, that’s unlikely to slow travel during Labor Day weekend. Despite the increase, gas prices are expected to be the lowest for Labor Day weekend – the traditional end of summer – since 2004.
“Fuel prices are likely to remain relatively volatile this week (in part because of the threat of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico), but that’s unlikely to be a major deterrent for travelers heading into Labor Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.
Prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota area on Monday were 8 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago but 18 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
Herald staff report
