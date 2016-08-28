Uber, rival Careem suspend services in UAE capital Abu Dhabi

Ride-hailing service Uber and a chief competitor have unexpectedly suspended services in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi.
San Francisco-based Uber said Sunday the move was temporary and that its "goal is to resume operations as soon as possible." It declined to say what prompted the suspension.
The state-backed daily The National reported that rival car service Careem also halted services in the capital starting Saturday afternoon. Careem did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment, but told the paper it was working closely with transit authorities to ensure reliable service and adhere to "fleet requirements."
Officials at the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport could not be reached for comment.
