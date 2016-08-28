1 Turkish soldier killed, 8 wounded in southeastern Turkey

Two separate blasts in the Turkey's Kurdish-dominated southeast killed one Turkish soldier and wounded eight others, and Kurdish militants launched a rocket-propelled grenade at a civilian airport, officials and the state-run news agency said.
One soldier was killed and three were wounded after a roadside bomb was triggered remotely by rebels linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, in the Hakkari province, the Anadolu Agency said. In the ensuing firefight that included army helicopters, 10 militants were killed, the private Dogan news agency said. The report couldn't be independently verified.
In another attack, five civilian village guards were wounded in Siirt province after their van hit an improvised explosive device on a road, Anadolu said, blaming PKK for the blast.
Earlier Sunday, Kurdish rebels, apparently targeting a police checkpoint at Diyarbakir Airport, fired a grenade that exploded near the airport's VIP passenger entrance, shattering windows, the local governor's office said. No injuries were reported. Passengers were taken to safety after the attack and flights resumed after a brief pause during the police investigation.
Violence between the PKK and the security forces resumed last year, after the collapse of a two-year peace process in July. Since then, more than 600 Turkish security personnel and thousands of PKK militants have been killed, according to Anadolu. Rights groups say hundreds of civilians have also been killed in the clashes.
On Friday, a Kurdish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden truck into a checkpoint near a police station in the southeast, killing at least 11 Turkish police officers and wounding 78 other people.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was visiting the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Sunday to express condolences for last weekend's suicide bombing there at a Kurdish wedding that left 54 dead.
Turkey has sent tanks across the Syrian border following weeks of deadly attacks by the PKK and the Islamic State group. The move aims to both fight IS and halt the advance of Syrian Kurdish groups.
Comments