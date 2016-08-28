Darwin Brewing Co. constructs stage to host live music

Darwin Brewing Co., 803 17th Ave W., will join Motorworks Brewing in bringing music and craft beer together by the first week of September.
Darwin, through its Tapas & Taps events and other collaborations, has built a partnership with local music scene advocate Independent Jones. The brewery hopes to strengthen Bradenton’s local music scene by constructing a roughly 14 square-foot concrete stage and hosting local performers on a weekly basis. The stage will be in front of the brewery in the northeast corner of the beer garden.
As such, Darwin will have a larger stake in the ongoing noise ordinance dialogue with the City of Bradenton and Manatee County. Though Darwin’s stage will be “nothing on the scale that Motorworks has,” Darwin owner and general manager Matt Cornelius said discussions about the noise issues are a “symptom of progress.”
There’s ways to mitigate it
Bradenton City Administrator Carl Callahan on the residential-commercial noise issues
“This discussion that we’re having now is a natural discussion that is having to be had because Bradenton is growing and the area is thriving,” Cornelius said.
Darwin’s location might mitigate any potential noise issues for them, since the establishment is surrounded by McKechnie Field to the north and “a buffer of small businesses” in other directions.
If all construction goes according to plan, Cornelius said the stage will be finished by the first week of September.
Though the City of Bradenton hasn’t made a decision about how it will amend or rewrite a noise ordinance to fit the vision for an entertainment district on the 9th Street West corridor, Bradenton City Administrator Carl Callahan said he’s under the impression that the Bradenton City Council wants to work with residents and businesses to make the dream of a livelier Bradenton nightlife come true.
“There’s ways to mitigate it,” Callahan said. “It’s similar to what Tarpon Pointe did. You put a screen up and mitigate it toward ways that aren’t directly impacting the neighborhood.”
