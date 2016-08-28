Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

James O. Fergeson, Jr., J. Ronald Skipper, Richard R. Gans, Matthew B. Mayper and J. Allison Archbold, shareholders in the law firm of Fergeson, Skipper, Shaw, Keyser, Baron & Tirabassi, P.A., have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2017 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. All five attorneys are board certified by The Florida Bar and have obtained AV Preeminent Peer Review Ratings from the attorney rating site Martindale-Hubbell.
Heather Breeze and Jay Horrock have joined Weichert Realtors in Sarasota, both as real estate agents.
Sheri Weiss is the new director of resource development at The Hershorin Schiff Community Day School. Prior to this, Weiss was a member of the development team of Jewish Family and Children’s Service.
Charles J. Bartlett, Michael J. Furen, Thomas F. Icard, Jr., Robert G. Lyons, William W. Merrill III, and Jaime L. Wallace, attorneys at Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg, P.A., have been selected by their peers in the legal profession to be included in the 2017 edition of The Best Lawyers of America. Best Lawyers has been regarded as the most reliable, unbiased source for legal referrals for more than a quarter century.
Danny Bilyeu and Gloria Moss are Goodwill Manasota 2016 Ambassador of the Year honorees. The awards are given to those individuals who contribute to the success of Goodwill Manasota through their efforts. Bilyeu is field representative for Congressman Vern Buchanan and is a former Sarasota City Commissioner. Moss is a philanthropist who has supported a multitude of charities and serves on the board of directors for The Pines.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments