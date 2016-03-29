Faces in business: Greg Despot

Title: Co-owner
Company: Lakewood Ranch Signs & More, 2555 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
What was the best business advice you ever received?
I took on my father's philosophy of how to take care of customers. I, as he, would rather provide the customer a product for a little less money that looks nicer than a shoddy product that cost a lot of money. We have a lot of happy, routinely returning customers.
If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
I could not think of anything else I'd rather do than what I am doing now. My wife and I moved here from Indianapolis for a specific reason -- to open a store here in Florida, and we love it.
What is the biggest risk you've taken in your career?
Moving and opening this store, not knowing if it would be successful. It is going very well. We just hired the necessary help.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
To Europe. My wife has been there and she'd love to go back. I have roots in Italy, thus that's where we'd start but also visit Switzerland and France.
-- Angie Monroe
