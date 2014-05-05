Real estate transactions, week of April 21, 2014

$8,815,429 Belmont Park Apartments Inc, Deschamps English S III, Deschamps Bette Jane to Belmont Park Apartments Bradenton LLC, Sainer Joel W, Haack Elmer, Pt 3-35-17, O.R. Book 02518 Page 1013, April 25.
$3,362,000 102 Bradenton MRP LLC to Bradenton Landco LLC, Pt 26-34-17, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7489, April 24.
$1,545,000 Riddell Jefferson F, Riddell Julienne E to Olsen Robert R, Olsen Theresa M, Lot 35 North Isles, O.R. Book 02518 Page 1153, April 25.
$1,418,300 Sharff Paul A to APG City Walk LLC, City Walk of Bradenton, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1133, April 21.
$1,400,000 Grand Mariner On Dream Island LLC to Todd Robert F III, Robert F Todd III Revocable Living Trust, Todd Susan E, Susan E Todd Revocable Living Trust, Grand Mariner on Longboat Key, Unit 36B, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2129, April 21.
$1,100,000 Thomas Thorp, Thomas Pamela to May Dean L, Alayon May Nancy, Lot 42 Island at Riviera Dunes, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6307, April 24.
$1,041,000 Goodman Lester E, Goodman Susan S to Kassabov Daniela, Kassabov George, Lot 8 Blk D Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6198, April 23.
$1,025,000 Barnes Michael C, Barnes Charlene Tamm to Denton F Clark, Denton Suzanne C, La Casa Costiera Unit 3, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6529, April 24.
$900,000 Deneke Inc to Van Mourik Ronald, VM Seaside LLC, 36th Street Coastal Cottages Unit B, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7384, April 24.
$825,000 Gas Holdings LLC to Preston Kelly J, Lot 2 Bluewater Palms, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2751, April 21.
$749,900 Duerwachter Steven S, Duerwachter Donna J to Papp Francis T, Papp Doreen M, Papp Family Trust, Lot 2 Blk 25 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4446, April 22.
$742,300 Zacchini Olympia, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Loan Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 9 to Natiorstar Mortgage LLC, Pt 35-35-17 2012-Ca-006515, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2810, April 21.
$730,000 Wagener Matilda Smith, Matilda Smith Wagener Declaration Of Trust, Wagener Bert Banks Jr to Bacow Lawrence S, Bacow Adele Fleet, Longboat Sandpipers Unit 205, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7433, April 24.
$700,000 Cobia Court LLC to Odell Carey L, Lot 12 Blk B
Mangrove Point, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3550, April 22.
$691,475 WCI Communities LLC to Van Ordstrand John S, Sipos Noelle M, Lot 1 Tidewater Preserve, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3521, April 22.
$689,000 Rowland Frances Jane, Rowland Ruth Ann, Rowland Mary Ellison, Rowland John Dexter to Gulfside Development LLC, Lot 7 Blk 30 Anna Maria Beach, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2561, April 21.
$683,398 Estuary Investment Corp, Erop Corporation, Clacton Corporation to Mckean Robert, Lot 40 Hampton Green, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2983, April 21.
$650,000 Stotts Terry Linn, Stotts Janet S to Mcloughlin Dianne, Lot 139 River Club South, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1341, April 21.
$630,640 Minto Bradenton LLC to Schaefer Terry W, Schaefer Vicky L, Mangrove Walk II On Harbour Isle Unit 35B, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5663, April 23.
$605,000 2916 LLC to Bishop Winfred G, Bishop Patti Kay, Lot 13 Blk 47 Ilexhurst, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5202, April 23.
$600,000 Vannortwick Craig, Vannortwick Angela Redocker to Villamena Patricia, Keller Raymond, Lot 97 River Club South, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0364, April 25.
$599,000 Nonn Robert Calhoun, Nonn Family Trust Dated April 2 2007 to Schermerhorn Kefton, Schermerhorn Pamela, Coral Shores, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2052, April 21.
$580,000 McCollough Newton C III, McCollough Mary E, Newton and Mary McCollough Revocable Living Trust to Proctor Brian, Sleepy Lagoon Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1054, April 21.
$534,000 Ward Dennis M, Ward Meigan A to Roof John D, Roof Beth L, Sunset Terrace Unit 206, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6327, April 24.
$525,000 Moog Joan to Swope Elizabeth S, 1993 Swope Family Trust, Swope Family Trust 1993, Lot 2 Bay Palms, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3673, April 22.
$520,000 Wells Fargo Bank to Johnson Matthew, Johnson Cheryl, Lot 36 Riverwalk Ridge, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3293, April 21.
$511,700 Homes by Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Lin Bryan P, Lin Maria N, Lot 26 Greyhawk Landing West, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3622, April 22.
$500,000 Hodson Kevin, Hodson Maarika to Flaherty Jeffrey G, Flaherty Tyrrell K, Academy Park Unit 102, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0009, April 24.
$493,000 Norman Clive S, Norman Julie to Browne Michael C, Browne Laura P, Lot 87 Greenbrook Village, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1990, April 21.
$468,000 Langdon Robert, Langdon Kathy to Bruns David, Bruns Kathy, Lot 43 Central Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3668, April 22.
$465,000 Sacarakis Nancy E to Davis Gregory E, Lot 413 Riverdale Revised, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4586, April 22.
$450,000 Foster Norman J, Foster Susan J to Batts Robert D, Batts Eleanor, Pt 25-03-18, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2173, April 21.
$446,024 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Lynn Joshua, Lynn Wendy, Lot 27 Enclave at Country Meadows, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5204, April 23.
$430,000 Smith James R to Corsini Bryan M, Corsini Heather E, Lot 9 Greens at El Conquistador, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6776, April 24.
$428,800 WCI Communities LLC to Falahee Robert E, Falahee Valerie K, Lot 4 Blk B Tidewater Preserve, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3324, April 21.
$422,500 Skarp Patrick E, Skarp Kathleen G to Falk John, Falk Xiaoli, Rosedale 10, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6509, April 24.
$419,000 Plana Emilio O to White Deborah P, Lot 71 San Remo Shores, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3255, April 21.
$408,211 Central Park Lifestyles LLC to Taylor Elmina G, Lot 39 Central Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5113, April 23.
$394,100 Mandarin Development Inc to Snider Gerald V, Snider Mary Lou, Lot 21 Riva Trace, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5688, April 23.
$393,600 Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Chapman Brady W, Chapman Kristen E, Lot 23 Greyhawk Landing West, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5704, April 23.
$390,000 Hamersly Ginger M Weiskopf, Weiskopf Ginger M, Hamersly Mark Dennis to Kalinowski Hans Stefan, Kalinowski Pamela, Lot 18 Blk C Fiddlers Green, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6228, April 23.
$390,000 Hershorin Richard M, Twenty Twenty One Realty Trust to Depaolis Salvatore G, Boudreau Sandra M, Lot 96 Greenbrook Village, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0507, April 25.
$390,000 Mitropoulos Nicholas, Mitropoulos Dora to Wagner Ronald E, R E Wagner Family Trust Dated 7 18 03, Pt 32-34-17, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2272, April 21.
$379,000 Poseidon Adventures II LLC to Merkel Gwendoline L, Casa Sierra Unit 204, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3572, April 22.
$375,000 Moss Bradenton LLC to McKechnie Realty LLC, Pt 35-34-17, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2127, April 21.
$373,000 Fabisiak Danuta B, US Bank NA to Equity Trust Co, Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC, 4th Ave Condominium Inc Unit 1, 2009-Ca-010721, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0283, April 25.
$371,300 Cargor Partners III Parrish LC to Patel Nishith, Patel Rachna, Lot 206 River Plantation, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3649, April 22.
$357,000 JPMorgan Chase Bank to Wahid Abdul Mateen, Lot 15 Oakrun, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2143, April 21.
$355,000 Briggs Russell O, Briggs Tonya to Meyer Anthony J, Meyer Ana Cristina, Lot 70 Blk B River Wilderness, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1000, April 21.
$355,000 Schue Michael A, Schue Kelly Rae to Wiley Jacqueline T, Pomello Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3552, April 22.
$338,186 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Mack Edward, Edward H Mack Family Trust, Mack Edward H Family Trust, Lot 139 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, O.R. Book 02517 Page 0968, April 21.
$335,000 Petchul John J, Petchul Deborah J to Carmody Dale R, Carmody Patricia A, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 1, 48, O.R. Book 02518 Page 1114, April 25.
$335,000 Wyatt Linda M to Labelle Nicole M, Lot 9 Blk A Woods at Conquista, Dor, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0610, April 25.
$330,000 Heidenthal Jonathan A, Heidenthal Stefani G to Fahrenbruck Deborah E, Pomello, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2277, April 21.
$325,866 Central Park Lifestyles LLC Florida to Jones Gary N, Jones Joan, Lot 22 Central Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6360, April 24.
$325,000 Maslin Bus M, Maslin Sabra A to Ullmann Clifford Martin, Ullmann Sabrina, Lot 186 Shaws Point, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5468, April 23.
$322,000 Roth Heinz, Roth Gisele M to Ruzumna Daniel S, Ruzumna Jodi S, Lot 71 Hampton Green, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6146, April 23.
$317,500 Rtr Fla Properties LLC to Ammons Dana M, Ammons Rick N II, Lot 207 River Plantation, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3186, April 21.
$316,200 Meinhardt Jane to Meenamau Properties LLC, Palmetto Skeyway Re Plat, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1120, April 21.
$315,000 Watkins William J Jr, Sylvia I Watkins Living Trust, Watkins Sylvia I Living Trust to Hoelle Diane, Lot I 26 Rosedale 9, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4845, April 22.
$310,000 Bohnen Jamie M, Bohnen Brian K to Fox Ryan D, Lot 233 River Place, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1297, April 21.
$308,095 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Takeuchi Dianne M, Lot 12 Esplanade, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0719, April 25.
$306,000 Petrakopoulos Christiane M, Petrakopoulos Nikitas L to Hero Barbara F, Lot 54 Hawthorn Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1201, April 21.
$300,000 Diener Michelle, Sainer Irrevocable Trust to Belmont Park Apartments Bradenton LLC, Pt 3-35-17, O.R. Book 02518 Page 1009, April 25.
$300,000 Lucas Lee M, Lucas Deborah to Kaczowka Noreen, Kaczowka William, Lot 18 Blk 8 Ilexhurst, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3438, April 22.
$300,000 Pak Kwi Heon to Flaherty John J, Flaherty Lucinda L, Lot 51 Blk M Glenn Lakes, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4162, April 22.
$300,000 Turner Jay F, Turner Lori A to Blenker Harry Sr, Blenker Harry II, Blenker Stephen M, Pt 24-34-16, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3163, April 21.
$299,800 Webster Gwendoline E to Bartlett Gary A, Lot 8 Blk 9 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5489, April 23.
$298,000 Bennett Pauline, Begor Gary L to Stankovich Diane Draga, Derfler Steven Lee, Lot 108 Mote Ranch Village I, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5664, April 23.
$285,000 Van Mater William J, Van Mater Joyce A to Capizola Edith L, Lot 1 J O, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3671, April 22.
$283,600 Robinson Morris M to Northern Trust Company, Northern Trust, Lot 34 Magnolia Hammock at University Place 2012-Ca-004928, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2823, April 21.
$283,000 Open Door Properties of Whitfield LLC to Grewe Ann E, Williams Thomas E, Lot 14 Blk C Bayshore Gardens, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6558, April 24.
$282,000 Tiefenthaler Eric A, Tiefenthaler Lisa to Loch Ness Investments LLC, Lot 507 Braden Woods, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5343, April 23.
$280,000 Miller Sandra A to Giusto Louis C, Giusto Madeleine A, Lot 9 Rosedale 2, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7023, April 24.
$279,000 Sarmiento Jose G Jr, Sarmiento Ariel Ashly to Sammons Jonathan D, Sammons Aubrey R, Lot 2095 Mill Creek, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4105, April 22.
$275,317 River Reach Associates LLC to Deland Robert W, Deland Patricia A, Lot 30 Rivers Reach, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3657, April 22.
$275,000 Wilkes Jeffrey R to Bowman Jeffrey, Bowman Cielo, Lot 23 Blk C Braden Pines, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5975, April 23.
$274,437 River Reach Associates LLC to Miller Jeremy Marvin, Miller Veronica Brandon, Lot 28 Rivers Reach, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0314, April 25.
$271,702 River Reach Associates LLC to Fortunati Mark F, Lot 78 Rivers Reach, O.R. Book 02517 Page 0973, April 21.
$270,000 Rademan Robert M, Rademan Judy A, Torraville Judy A to Brandt Jason R, Brandt Mary Susan, Lot 113 Covered Bridge Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7235, April 24.
$270,000 Shannon William Henry, Henry William, Shannon Sarah B, Sarah B Shannon Revocable Trust, Shannon Frances C to Shannon Frances C, Lot 116 Mote Ranch Village I, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2926, April 21.
$265,000 Everett David C to Everett David G, Everett David Guy, Workoff David Aaron, Workoff Mary K, Lot 50 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4529, April 22.
$264,693 Central Park Lifestyles LLC Florida to Anderson Alexis, Anderson Deborah, Lot 720 Central Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6374, April 24.
$264,570 Centex Homes to Parrish Donna J, Parrish Richard F, Lot 146 Crossing Creek Village, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5723, April 23.
$264,345 Centex Homes to Cervantes Andrei, Christina Janell Rilloraza, Lot 128 Crossing Creek Village, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3029, April 21.
$262,500 Seemann Roswitha, Katharina Haischer Trust, Haischer Katharina Trust to Smith William Lloyd Jr, Smith Kimberly Rogers, Lot 73 Mote Ranch Village 1, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3408, April 22.
$250,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Dangelo Vincent A, Dangelo Marie, Hidden Lake II Unit 1513, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5200, April 23.
$249,030 Pulte Home Corporation to Ott Julie A, Ott Michael W, Lot 27 Harrison Ranch, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6416, April 24.
$244,571 Belmont Park Apartments Inc to Belmont Park Apartments Bradenton LLC, 0, O.R. Book 02518 Page 1001, April 25.
$242,500 Infanti Matthew P, Infanti Julie to Hromyak Mary J, Hromyak Randy L, Lot 171 Copperstone, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0534, April 25.
$240,407 Central Park Lifestyles LLC to Rivera Jose A Jr, Rivera Whitney A, Lot 11 Central Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5097, April 23.
$237,000 Wilmington Trust, Citibank, Bear Stearns Alt A Trust 2007 3 to Barak Joseph M, Lake Vista Residences Unit B 4, 5, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5725, April 23.
$236,000 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Tripathi Burton Ashok, Tripathi Iona Mairi, Lot 85 Sheffield Glenn, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0858, April 25.
$235,297 Neal Communities On The Braden River LLC to Goulah Lawrence R, Goulah Angela L, Lot 68 Fairfield, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5172, April 23.
$235,000 Kridel Nancy Schiff, Nancy Schiff Kridel 2008 Revocable Trust to Gilvey Gail, Longboat Harbour Unit 301, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7026, April 24.
$233,700 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kelley Gary R, Kelley Deborah A, Lot 79 Foxbrook, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1796, April 21.
$230,185 Lennar Homes LLC to Langen Scott M, Matthews Trudy Lynn, Veranda II at River Strand Unit 1326, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5865, April 23.
$230,000 Israelite Craig L, Israelite Lori to Susi Ronald A, Susi Geraldine L, Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club Unit V 230, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2326, April 21.
$230,000 Slade Charles R, Charles R Slade Revocable Trust to Kennedy Margaret L, Kennedy Jason C, Lot 19 Blk C Fairfax, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2226, April 21.
$229,172 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Deleon Jack Jr, Jack Deleon Jr Trust, Deleon Vicki J, Vicki J Deleon Trust, Lot 173 Eagle Trace, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6353, April 24.
$226,643 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Weishaupt Curtis W, Weishaupt Heidi S, Lot 82 Sugar Mill Lakes, O.R. Book 02517 Page 0976, April 21.
$226,000 Pillsbury Robert W, Green Yasmine M to Macumber John C, Macumber Denise S, Longboat Harbour Unit 305, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2584, April 21.
$225,400 Maronda Homes Inc to Benson David, Benson Vanessa S, Lot 96 Sheffield Glenn, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0922, April 25.
$224,000 Wires Richard to Albrandt Donald I, Albrandt Jan M, Pt 25-35-17, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4566, April 22.
$220,000 London Stephen H, London Barbara J to Hostetter Terry Lee, Hostetter Jacqueline M, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 1, 2, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2014, April 21.
$220,000 Romano Michael A, Romano Jalene M to Beebe Cheryl K, Grimm James A, Cheryl K Beebe Revocable Trust, Lot 111 Bougainvillea Place, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1735, April 21.
$220,000 Torrisi Kenneth A, Merrill Mary Margaret to Daigle Richard A, Daigle Deborah S, Lot 15 Manatee Oaks III, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5464, April 23.
$218,900 Dean Joseph E, Dean Catherine S to Regal Stephanie A, Blk 2 Golf Club Gardens Resub, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4893, April 22.
$218,225 Pearl Diana L to Random Properties Acquisition Corp III, Blk 21 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4167, April 22.
$218,000 Bennett Timothy to Funkhouser William L III, Blk 4 Westfield, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5132, April 23.
$217,440 Pulte Home Corporation to Gordon Bryan J, Gordon Leah E, Lot 955 Harrison Ranch, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4366, April 22.
$217,000 Cipriano Elia A, Cipriano Lelia M to Williams Gene Richard, Williams Edeltraud L M, Lot 86 Creekwood, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1831, April 21.
$217,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Sabino Diana M, Lot 9 Cedar Brook, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4143, April 22.
$216,200 Phomnath Xay, Xayavong Sengpheth, Copperstone Master Association Inc, Copperstone Townhome Homeowners Association Inc to US Bank NA, Ows Remic Trust 2013 1, Lot 264 Copperstone 2012-Ca-004223, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2905, April 21.
$215,000 Elliott Robert M, Garst Claflin Jr to Toptaners LLC, Onwego Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1199, April 21.
$215,000 Lauther Phillips LLC to Beaudry Jon, Beaudry Patricia, Lot 15 Crystal Lakes, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5824, April 23.
$215,000 Wolfson Rose M, Golden Michael, Golden Vincent, Bellows Annette E, Brooks Lisa, Golden William to Laing Ross R, Lot 27 Blk B Woods Of Palma Sola, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3379, April 22.
$214,000 Vandillen Richard D, Van Dillen Richard to Bank of America, Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP, Lot 725 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour 2010-Ca-003809, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6047, April 23.
$212,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Tittle Amy Y, Pt 25-35-20, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1370, April 21.
$210,000 Wright Earl to Armstrong Michael I, Armstrong Patricia R, Pt 28-33-18, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6483, April 24.
$206,100 Concession 113 LLC to D R Horton Inc, Emerald Homes, Lot 12 Blk B Concession, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4270, April 22.
$205,700 Harrison Janet L to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Lot 16 Blk 4 Kingsfield Lakes, 2011-Ca-004915, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4785, April 22.
$205,000 2527 1040 Quebec Inc to Benitez Leo, Softco Consulting Inc Pension Olan, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 13 C, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3507, April 22.
$205,000 CSFR Colfin American Investors Trs LLC to Mettille Christopher R, Vondrasek Robyn L, Lot 116 Silverlake, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2477, April 21.
$202,000 Catlin Kevin R, Thulean Russell Lee, Thulean Russell L to Connolly Olive N, Connolly Sue, Lot 104 Whitebridge Court, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2395, April 21.
$201,200 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Sullivan David M, Lot 114 Oakhurst Revised Portion, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0831, April 25.
$200,000 Medeiros Anthony J, Medeiros Francine R to Nuccitelli Anthony J, Nuccitelli Teresa A, Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire Unit 5932, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5066, April 22.
$199,900 Cargill Christopher H, Margaret G Cargill Revocable Trust, Cargrill James S, Cargill Margaret G Revocable Trust to Wagner Bryan J, Lot 52 University Pines, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7828, April 24.
$199,000 Charmar Properties LLC to Eastwood Bryan, Lot 67 Tropical Harbor, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3280, April 21.
$197,000 Weider Robert R Sr, Weider Janet L to Pigott Thomas R, Pigott Grace L, Lot 338 River Sound Revised Portion, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4843, April 22.
$195,900 Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Rosen Martin, Lot 17 Wallingford, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0822, April 25.
$195,300 Schwartz Cheri to Verycken Juana, Verycken Joseph, Lot 547 Braden Woods, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7319, April 24.
$195,000 Mariners Atlantic Portfolio LLC to Maurer Kyle, Lot 53 Gates Creek Unit 3, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3766, April 22.
$195,000 Priebe Dorothy E to Obele Robert L, Obele Jeanne A, Lot 86 Garden Lakes Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5908, April 23.
$195,000 Tar William Jr, Tar Irrevocable Trust to Merkle Alan R, Merkle Karen J, Villas at El Conquistador Unit 17 B, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6223, April 23.
$194,640 Maronda Homes Inc to Chuva Fernando J, Chuva Dana D, Lot 88 Sheffield Glenn, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0953, April 25.
$194,200 Kerul Krista L, Kerul James E, Bank of America, Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP to Federal National Mortgage, Lot 184 River Plantation 2011-Ca-006937, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4864, April 22.
$191,165 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Clark Kenneth Edward, Clark Diana Lee, Palma Sola Trace Unit 399, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3225, April 21.
$190,000 Christensen Dawn, Jordan Dawn, Jordan Jesse, Christensen Richard to Borchert Arthur F, Borchert Cynthia, Lot 36 Copperfield, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5522, April 23.
$187,609 Maronda Homes Inc to Hays Christopher, Zeger Wendy, Lot 133 Oakhurst Revised, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0938, April 25.
$187,000 Ryland Group Inc to Kain Lindsey R, Kain Brendan P, Lot 413 Copperstone Phase IIA, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2402, April 21.
$182,800 Sugar Mill Developers LLC to Harlow Jill A, Lot 61 Blk 3 Cypress Pond Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3465, April 22.
$182,500 SP1 Inc to Bertelson David O, Bertelson Susan R, Lot 18 Pleasant Oaks Estates, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0340, April 25.
$181,000 Guedron John Michael to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven LLC, Lot 9 Gates Creek, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5543, April 23.
$179,000 Lee Jon R, Lee Dick Revocable Trust, Dick Lee Revocable Trust to Duane Holdings LLC, Myakka City, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6295, April 23.
$176,560 Sugar Mill Developers LLC to Smith Marion N, Smith Rita V, Lot 56 Blk 3 Cypress Pond Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6444, April 24.
$172,200 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Foxwell Hunter Craig, Mclaughlin Shannon Annette, Lot 1 Blk J Highland Shores Third Unit, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7078, April 24.
$171,000 Bartush Melva W to Bauer Imee L, Lot 97 Creekwood, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1950, April 21.
$170,000 Finney Duane M to Brown Jeffrey L, Lot 45 Cordova Lakes, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4913, April 22.
$167,000 Ely Daniel Nathan, Lena M Ely Living Trust, Ely Lena M Living Trust to Seager Kevin S, Seager Paula W, Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6116, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3390, April 22.
$166,180 Smith Jeffery J, Saylor Robie L to Lenger Charlene J, Blk 16 Whitfield Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7028, April 24.
$165,000 Armstrong H Guy, H Guy Armstrong Declaration Of Trust to James Stacy P, Longboat Pass Unit 4, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4642, April 22.
$165,000 Humphries Brenda E to Connolly John J, Lot 23 Mrs L J C Brattons, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2765, April 21.
$165,000 Woods Geraldine, Woods Jimmie F to Douglass Carl J, Lot 5 Blk N Country Club Heights, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7931, April 24.
$162,125 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Maxis Pascal J, Maxis Rosemay D, Lot 6 Blk C Palmetto Estates, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0966, April 25.
$161,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Pau Waiming, Lot 40 Blk A Bay Lake Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7259, April 24.
$160,000 Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006 7Cb to Amadon Jennifer L, Lot 3 Gubody, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4341, April 22.
$155,100 Ricardo Otniel, Harborview 2006 4 Trust Fund to US Bank NA, Lot 58 Trails 2009-Ca-012243, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4749, April 22.
$155,000 Elias Abraham, Elias Lorraine A to Miller Sandra A, Cypress Strand Unit 25 102, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7019, April 24.
$155,000 Lautman Jonathan Robert, Fleisher Victor Joint Trust, Fleisher Corinne Pressman Lautman Joint Trust, Victor Fleisher and Corinne Pressman Lautman Fleisher Joint Trust, Fleisher Family Trust to Schmit Joseph A, Schmit Vicki S, Garden Lakes Village Unit 18, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2691, April 21.
$152,524 Lennar Homes LLC to Seuffert Raymond G, Seuffert Patricia L, Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1635, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5869, April 23.
$152,000 Campbell Stacey Y to Lovely Joshua, Lovely Kaitlyn, Lot 7 Blk A Meadow Lake, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1870, April 21.
$151,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kutruff Kenneth J, Kutruff Christine, Terrace I at River Strand Phase II Unit 1744, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5873, April 23.
$150,100 Thurber Jason B, Thurber Summer, Bank South Dakota to Branch Banking and Trust Company, 2010-Ca-007858, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0294, April 25.
$150,000 Knight Raymond, Knight Penelope to Caracciola John C, Caracciola Rosalba Derosa, Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 522, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2586, April 21.
$149,000 Garrett Benjamin Clay to Whaley Mark A, Whaley Adeline M, Lot 151 Crystal Lakes, O.R. Book 02517 Page 0950, April 21.
$148,900 Lyon Carr Harter LLC to Pena Calixto Jr, Pt 31-33-18, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2203, April 21.
$148,800 Greene Mari J to Bruce Stephen P, Lot 10 Terri Me Terrace Section One, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5074, April 22.
$147,200 Deangelis Mark, Deangelis Janis to Semancik Kathleen K, Pine Bay Forest Unit 14, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7948, April 24.
$146,000 Patrick David W, Patrick Jean G to Head William A, Faith Bobbie A, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 310, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0901, April 25.
$145,000 Cheeks Mary Virginia to Eskridge Cynthia A, Eskridge Charles R, Lot 12 Blk D Casa Del Sol, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7409, April 24.
$145,000 Mika Nancie J, Neal Nancie J M, Neal Patrick A to Weaver Scott G, Weaver Kathryn A, Blk 4 River Raven, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4248, April 22.
$144,900 Spivey Jeffrey R, Spivey Theresa Ann, Cartwright Theresa Ann to Roberts Dennis S, Roberts Michelle E, Lot 2 Blk B 26th St Addition, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3885, April 22.
$144,159 Highland Holdings Inc to Gangnagel David J, Gangnagel Georgia R, Lot 43 Blk B Palmetto Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6446, April 24.
$143,500 Cooper Richard J to Tibbetts Scott, Lot 12 Lindo Vista, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5939, April 23.
$143,000 Langen Scott M, Matthews Trudy L to Potts Terry Michael, Potts Christina Marie, Ochsendorf Michael Anthony, Pinehurst Section III Unit 253, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0138, April 25.
$140,000 Grasmeyer Arthur J to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 92 Covered Bridge Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1971, April 21.
$137,000 Smarjohn LLC to Wilson Claire N, Lot 14 Greenview Replat, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5153, April 23.
$135,000 Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae to Fetlar LLC, Lot 29 Blk B Country Club Heights, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7471, April 24.
$134,000 Bauer Ralph J, Bauer Jane D to Eisenbarth Paul, Lot 26 Blk A Bayshore Gardens, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7437, April 24.
$132,000 Wiegman Clarence Edward, Wiegman Gloria Ann to Grm Properties LLC, Lot 43 Copperfield, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5462, April 23.
$130,500 Adams Andrea H to Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 6, Lot 28 Taliescent 2009-Ca-012070, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0287, April 25.
$130,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Murillo Angela, Lot 10 Blk B Meadow Lakes East, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7261, April 24.
$129,900 Baranick Virginia, Baranick Edward to Wilson Donald E, Wilson L Lorraine, Lot 8 Blk C Lakeside, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0486, April 25.
$126,000 Sobr Frederick J to Bacon Deborah, Lot 16 Blk N Sandpointe Estate, S, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4875, April 22.
$125,000 Harbinvest LLC to Bomhomme Pierre, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove IV Unit 1506, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0621, April 25.
$122,070 Connaughton Termjai to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Mers, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Vogelsangs Brasota Manor, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0647, April 25.
$122,000 Beauchamp Elissa to Fetlar LLC, Lot 15 Blk G Windsor Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6250, April 23.
$120,000 Ennis John M, Ennis Margaret C, Ennis Family Revocable Trust to Jacobi James M, Jacobi Claire A, Wildewood Springs II Unit 108D, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7289, April 24.
$120,000 Prostall LLC to Cornish Michael, Lot 8 Blk E Bayshore Gardens Section 9 A, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1342, April 21.
$120,000 Stepp Janet L, Eaton Wendy J to Chance Cortez LLC, Pt 3-35-16, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4740, April 22.
$117,500 Peterson L Durand, Peterson Janice L to Cooper Raymond F, Cooper Patricia A, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 52 5, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1530, April 21.
$117,000 Lavoie Dominique to Sewak Navneet Kaur, Sewak Manik Singh, Roberts Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4866, April 22.
$117,000 Parkinson Michelle Fawn to Mcvey Michelle Fawn, Mcvey Corey S, Blk 51 Myakka City, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4636, April 22.
$116,000 Gladden Susan A, Gladden William H, Theisen Michael, Theisen Deana P to Gladden Susan A, Kolar Edwin T, Lot 55 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3479, April 22.
$115,100 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Gibson Harold W, Gibson Katrinka M, Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 1, 2, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4278, April 22.
$115,000 Gravel Yves to Keane Martin, Keane Grainne, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 104, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1815, April 21.
$115,000 Ostrom Diana Jean, Alstat Diana Jean to Dydecki Marek, Dydecka Malgorzata, Lot 19 Blk 33 Holiday Heights, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1337, April 21.
$115,000 Seager Kevin, Seager Paula to Aljukic Adnan, Garibivic Elvira, Garibovic Ajrudina, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 202, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1122, April 21.
$110,000 Crossroads Christian Church Inc to Wright Earl, Pt 28-33-18, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6476, April 24.
$106,500 Lockas Greg to Cenlar Fsb, Lot 67 Cordova Lakes 2012-Ca-0, 7602, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2775, April 21.
$106,000 Beer A Grant to Nurnberger Ronald Loren, Nurnberger Pamela Jane, Country Village Unit 2166, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2784, April 21.
$105,500 Pelton Stewart C, Pelton Barbara G to Odin Martha L, Martha L Odin Declaration of Trust, Country Village Unit 2087, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6491, April 24.
$105,000 Chown Frederick Donald, Chown Marilyn C, Marilyn C Chown Revocable Trust, Frederick Donald Chown Revocable Trust to Akerberg Eugene R, Akerberg Joyce J, Ironwood Tenth Unit 106 L, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4486, April 22.
$105,000 Kuhn Todd A, Kuhn Ann M to Hancock Samuel P, Lot 11 Blk A Lyonsdale, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4449, April 22.
$104,500 Beeckman William F, Beeckman Joy, Beeckman Trust No 1 to Evancho Charles J, Evanclio Wilma J, Meadowcroft Unit 1405, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3909, April 22.
$100,100 Takeuchi Dianne M to Slattery Allen, Slattery Cheryle, Village at Townpark Unit 208, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5845, April 23.
$99,500 Hoffman Gerald H, Hoffman Judith J to Wrentmore Douglas A, Wrentmore Mairyann, Lot 21 American Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2607, April 21.
$99,000 Price Sylvia C to Zwolak Eugene J, Zwolak Kathryn Page, Ironwood Seventh Unit 201 H, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2271, April 21.
$95,000 Lappin Sharon to Busche Joerg, Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 59, 13, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7313, April 24.
$93,820 Andersen Lara F, Fauroat Charles E to American Airlines Federal Credit Union, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 9105, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1743, April 21.
$91,001 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Lyon Christopher, Blk H Rose Park, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0667, April 25.
$90,300 Wagner Jeffrey, Wagner Janet, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, First Horizon Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series Fhams 2006 Aa7, First Horizon Home Laons, First Tennessee Bank NA to First Horizon Home Loans, First Tennessee Bank NA, Lot 28 Blk A Bay View Park Rev, Ised 2011-Ca-008067, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5958, April 23.
$88,000 Wells Fargo Bank, Harborview M Rtgage Loan Trust 2007 3 to Cremer Chris, Cremer Sherry, Lot 100 Clearview Manor, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2011, April 21.
$87,500 Revell Timothy M, Revell Rita Jean to Revell Timothy M, Revell Rita Jean, Cornwells Addition, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7974, April 24.
$86,500 Zeh Sandra B to Goebels Joseph K, Philen Robert C, Terra Ceia Club Unit 503, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2834, April 21.
$85,000 Hathaway Gladys Y to Kenny Fergus J, Kenny Patricia L, Lot 6 Blk B Bayshore Gardens Section No 2, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2249, April 21.
$85,000 Jordan H Robert, Jordan Joyce to De Fanti Sandro, Foisy Anne Marie, Palms of Cortez Unit 05, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4440, April 22.
$85,000 Williams Thomas E, Grewe Ann E to Carroll Michael O, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 9 4, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0085, April 25.
$83,000 Adams Jeffrey B to Tooley Michael, Pomello Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3709, April 22.
$82,500 Undine Douglas I to Wells Fargo Bank, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 Ffi5, Lot 5 Blk C Case Del Sol 2012-Ca-003718, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0281, April 25.
$82,167 Zheng Daniel, Wang Xiaoxia, Zheng Ting Fang, Men Su Hua to Zheng Daniel, Wang Xiaoxia, Zheng Ting Fang, Men Su Hua, Lot 48 Edgewater Village, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0548, April 25.
$80,000 Bryan James H, Bryan Therese E to Germain Frank A, Germain Judith I, Terraces 2 of Tara Unit 108, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1751, April 21.
$80,000 Rector Glenn E, Rector Tammy A, Fresh Meadows Homeowners Association Inc, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 25 Blk E Fresh Meadows 2012-Ca-000974, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2701, April 21.
$79,249 4 Corner Investments LLC to Dpm Of Manasota LLC, Blk C Hazelhurst, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6357, April 24.
$79,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Morrison Rhonda, Tusher Kurt, Blk D La Selva Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7093, April 24.
$79,000 Nicholls Peter F, Nicholls Peter, Peter F Nicholls Trust, Nicholls Sandra J, Nicholls Sandra, Sandra J Nicholls Trust to Burdick Jeffrey L, Burdick Patricia M, Cortez Villas Unit 56, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3435, April 22.
$78,500 Birchall Joni M, Luciano Richard to Rogan James, Rogan Estelle, Lot 3 Blk 22 Sabal Harbour, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3474, April 22.
$78,500 Keenan Grace M, Keenan Thomas, Wheatley Agnes O to Geiger Donald V, Geiger Margaret A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 262, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1097, April 21.
$78,000 Cooper Denise, Cooper Aaron Burr, Cranfield Robert to Martin Teresa Ann, Lot 85 Manatee Gardens, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5941, April 23.
$78,000 Healey Dennis E Jr to Higgins Carey T, Lot 44 Braden Castle Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1861, April 21.
$76,100 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Yin Renjiu, Luo Xianju, Lot 15 Blk 1 Wagners Clearview, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7233, April 24.
$75,100 Early Edna A, Wolfe Edna A to Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, Cwabs Inc, Lot 48 Cordova Lakes 2009-Ca-012668, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0289, April 25.
$75,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Barber Alan H, Lot 32 Blk H Bayshore Gardens, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3871, April 22.
$75,000 Hartzler Gary Joe, Hartzler Margaret Thomas, Hartzler Family Revocable Living Trust to Davis Bobby L Sr, Davis Sheila M, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 37, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3705, April 22.
$75,000 Stark Robert, Stark Mary to Patterson William J, Patterson Jane M, Westwinds Village Unit E 1, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1522, April 21.
$74,550 Central Park Lifestyles LLC to Gurski John E, Gurski Rosemary, John E Gurski Living Trust, Rosemary Gurski Living Trust, Lot 27 Central Park, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0069, April 24.
$73,500 Haglund Pauline to Battice David R, Battice Bonnie L, Blk C Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 3, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1944, April 21.
$72,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Melendez Julio M, Lot 12 Farrows, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1913, April 21.
$72,000 Leslie Kenneth J to Edifice Us LLC, 0, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4258, April 22.
$70,000 Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae to Akragas LLC, Ironwood Sixth Unit 203 G, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0570, April 25.
$70,000 Holway Floyd J, Simonelli Family Revocable Living Trust to Marshall Delores, Marshall Lori A, Country Village Unit 2013, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0057, April 24.
$70,000 Lasater Carl E, Carl E Lasater Revocable Trust to Wisener Gary L Jr, Wisener Janet T, Lot 1009 Winding River, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2135, April 21.
$70,000 Lawler Helen M to Porter Marlene, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 163, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1881, April 21.
$69,900 Bennett Neal E, Bennett Family Trust to Morgan Claude E, Morgan Martha Ann, Lot 7 Blk C Tidevue Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3698, April 22.
$69,250 Gerlach Doris S, Gerlach Jeremy B, Gerlach Jeffrey I, Gerlach Pamela J to Bigras Iona G, Desantis Catherine Lisa, Fox Kirstyn E, Terra Siesta Co Op Inc Unit 45, 8, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3350, April 22.
$69,000 Household Finance Corporation III to La Rosa Marlenys Cancio, La Rosa Liberta Cancio, Cancio La Rosa Marlenys, Cancio La Rosa Liberta, Lot 1 Blk C Elbert Court, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3151, April 21.
$69,000 Stress Free Property Management Inc to Collins Eddie, Collins Jamil, Blk B Orchard Place, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5605, April 23.
$69,000 Tustin Alan R, Tustin Isabelle S to Ouellette Paul L Sr, Ouellette Nancy I, Spicewood Unit 138, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1124, April 21.
$68,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Mora Nicholas K, Mora Lauren M, Courtyard Square Unit 36, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5642, April 23.
$68,000 Valenti Diane M to Herring Tamika L, Lot 1 Blk 1 Windsor Park Third, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1620, April 21.
$66,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Rios Gilberto, Blk B Braden Manor, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5641, April 23.
$63,300 Matheny John E Jr, Citimortgage Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association, Pt 15-34-17 2011-Ca-007564, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5987, April 23.
$63,000 Varney Gene R, Coskie Toni J to Fox Melvin S, Cassel Sandra J, Bayshore Village Unit 621, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5520, April 23.
$63,000 Williams Phillip, Williams Karen E to Bella James J, Desoto Square Villas Unit 17 B, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7094, April 24.
$62,500 Naragon Becky S to Olsen Alfred Jr, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 12 C, O.R. Book 02518 Page 1111, April 25.
$61,000 Palaw LLC, Palawski James J to Montufar Gomez Luis, Cortez Villal Dominga, Montufar Yasmin, Palmetto Point, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7684, April 24.
$60,800 Conover Leslie R, Conover Leslie Ray, Conover Judy, Coastal States Mortgage Corporation to Cenlar Fsb, Pt 9-37-22, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2913, April 21.
$60,000 Gibson Evelyn J to Justice Bill, Justice Judy, Lot 18 Tidevue Estates, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0620, April 25.
$60,000 Hogar Community Reinvestment LLC to Olsen Mary Ann, Mirror Lake Condominium Section 3 Unit 4105, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4560, April 22.
$60,000 Sharff Paul A to Apg City Walk LLC, City Walk of Bradenton, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1117, April 21.
$59,900 Ochoa Javier, Ochoa Lourdes, Florida Department of Revenue, Ochoa Estela Gomez, Gomez Estela to HSBC Bank USA, Lmt 2006 7 Trust Fund, Washington Park 2011-Ca-006219, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4691, April 22.
$59,000 Blackman Steven R, Blackman Vickey S to Barlow Robert T, Barlow Marcia A, Ironwood Third Unit 103 D, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5197, April 23.
$59,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Desario Joshua R, Lot 6 Blk A Bay Way Park Revised Plat, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0574, April 25.
$56,500 Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae to Young Richard, Lot 15 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, Section 1, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2398, April 21.
$56,000 Kumrow Leslie Gail to Ritter Laura M, Lot 84 Braden Castle Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7534, April 24.
$55,000 Callanan Jack to Tyner John Declan, Buckley Tyner Pat, Lot 18 Blk 26 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3025, April 21.
$55,000 Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2013 7 to Fuzer Julia, Fuzer Frank, Lot 5 Blk 1 Southwood Village, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3218, April 21.
$55,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to 436 12th St W LLC, Lot 12 Graves Sawyer, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4606, April 22.
$54,000 Hart Luella Jo, Hart Luella J, Hart Family Irrevocable Trust to Macqueen Diane, Macqueen Stephen W, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park, Unit 404, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0439, April 25.
$53,000 Root Charles R, Root Katie B to Cornerstone 2911 Ventures LLC, Lot 5 Overstreet Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2298, April 21.
$53,000 Solaas Reidun to Esparza Edgar, Esparza Verna, Lot 48 Blk D Fair Lane Acres, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7928, April 24.
$52,000 Liberty Savings Bank to FLPA Properties LLC, Pt 18-35-18, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4759, April 22.
$51,100 Hall Earl, Hall Earl W, Hall Earl Warren, Hall Tiffany, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Pt 8-37-22 2010-Ca-007060, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5991, April 23.
$50,000 Judith Phillips Trust, Phillips Judith to Vollmar Gary E, Vollmar Christine, Gary E and Christine Vollmar Revocable Trust, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park, Unit 241, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7579, April 24.
$50,000 Mcbride Darlene W, Laforest Darlene to Fte Propeties LLC, Kennedy Investment Properties LLC, Blk A Bidwell Heights, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2555, April 21.
$50,000 Pandelo Geoffrey D, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Lot 25 Blk F Southwood Village, 2012-Ca-002807, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5994, April 23.
$50,000 Trejo Juan, Trejo Sonia R to Martinez Pablo Resendiz, Martinez Maria Soledad Martin, Blk A T A Howze, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5877, April 23.
$49,000 Nguyen Linda to Manatee New Homes LLC, Lot 7606 Mill Creek, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0816, April 25.
$49,000 Wauchula State Bank to Wenzel John, Wenzel Donna, Pt 7-36-22, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2357, April 21.
$47,000 Merritt Lila R to Gelfand Marie A, Lot 8 Blk 27 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2748, April 21.
$46,566 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc, Bvu Inc to Vacation Trust Nc, Via Roma, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3080, April 21.
$46,000 Raburn Vincent Jason to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Gsamp Trust 2005 He5, Lot 17 Kingston Groves 2008-Ca-001345, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4783, April 22.
$45,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Pinel Austin, Lot 96 Manatee Palms, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7073, April 24.
$45,000 Hackbarth Richard L to Broadway Matthew M, Hall Scott E, Hall Tara Ann, Lot 5 Blk 4 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2580, April 21.
$45,000 Kopstad Katherine Marie to Daniels Gordon R, Blk D Map of Harmon Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2199, April 21.
$44,000 Gilliland Dalton J, Gllliland Mary Jean to Courain Kathy, Courain Thomas, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 222, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3016, April 21.
$43,000 Mitchell Betty Sue to Mellott Virgil J, Mellott Kathryn L, Lot 26 North River Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3234, April 21.
$43,000 Studer David P, Studer David Paul to Milam Hugh Herbert, Milam Darlene, Park Acres Estates Unit 66, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1896, April 21.
$42,900 Baldwin David L to Kiss Linda L, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park, Unit 329, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0709, April 25.
$42,100 Guglielmo Judith A to Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, Alternative Loan Trust 2007 Oa3, Lot 3 Barter 2010-Ca-000712, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4738, April 22.
$42,100 Plonczynski Garrick, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Village at Townpark Unit 201, 2011-Ca-007610, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5973, April 23.
$41,100 Bell Glenna Christine, Bell Glenna C, Bell Larry R, Glenna Christine Bell Trust to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 38 Blk 3 Palmetto Country Club Estates 2013-Ca-001342, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5989, April 23.
$40,500 Cava Theodore F, Cava Theodore A, Cava Tiffany M to Baughman John Carl, Baughman Carol A, Lot 2100 Twin Rivers, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2046, April 21.
$40,000 Grow Financial Federal Credit Union to Loretto Sharon A, Bayshore Gardens Unit H 1, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3182, April 21.
$39,000 Bank of the Ozarks, Federal Deposit Insurance Company, Horizon Bank to Klaak Rehab LLC, Lot 144 Belle Mead, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7482, April 24.
$38,000 Rider Glenn A to Sugarloaf VII LLC, Peacock 2012-Ca-004769, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2889, April 21.
$37,000 Ferguson Volney W, Ferguson Geneva to Magenheimer Michael G, Magenheimer Debra J, Lot 13 Blk 39 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2665, April 21.
$37,000 Sinclair David, Sinclair Rolanda to Peck Arden, Peck Sharon, Leisure Lake Village Unit 141, O.R. Book 02517 Page 4889, April 22.
$36,100 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Reese Charles R, Reese Iddress, Lot 29 Blk D La Selva Park, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2386, April 21.
$35,101 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Nineteen 3405 LLC, Lot 16 Blk B Oakwood, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5590, April 23.
$35,100 Currie Flora B, Currie Flora, Currie Neil, Suntrust Bank, Bradenton City Of to Suntrust Mortgage Inc, Braden Castle Tourist Camp 2012-Ca-001818, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7582, April 24.
$35,100 Jenkins Terry John, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Dobrich 2012-Ca-002808, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6031, April 23.
$35,100 Johnson David L Sr, Johnson David to Wells Fargo Bank, Lot 271 Sunny Lakes Estates 2012-Ca-003891, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0308, April 25.
$34,000 Miller Thelma J, Miller Gary R to Roberts Clarence E III, Roberts Dorothy J, Lot 7 Blk 26 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2964, April 21.
$34,000 Morrison Roland, Morrison Colette to Patterson Ronald B, Patterson Rosemary A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 564, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1519, April 21.
$33,950 Feltch Milton L to Beer A Grant, A Grant Beer Revocable Living Trust, Lot 13 Blk 36 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3056, April 21.
$33,550 SC Capital Partners LLC to Garcia Fabian, Garcia Sharon K, Blk C Colonial Heights, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3207, April 21.
$32,700 Bell Glenna C, Bank of America, Bac Home Loans Servicing LP to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 2012-Ca-004160, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6021, April 23.
$32,000 Mcinnis Lana, Stoops William Randy to Verde Theresa R, Fourth Bayshore Unit K 3, O.R. Book 02517 Page 7455, April 24.
$32,000 Wanbaugh Theresa D, Wanbaugh Steven K to Holmes Harwood, Holmes Lynne C, Ferris Chantal S, Burgundy Unit One Unit 376, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3012, April 21.
$31,500 Young Claude H to Lewis Sandra, Lot 13 Blk B Manatee Highlands, O.R. Book 02517 Page 5064, April 22.
$30,000 Caruso Paul to Pohl Ingeborg, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 212C, O.R. Book 02518 Page 1162, April 25.
$30,000 Gorlin Bethany A, Wylin Bethany Ann to Sonn Richard G Jr, Lot 7 Blk 25 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2902, April 21.
$30,000 Kirbach Jessica J to Brown Mary Kay, Third Bayshore Unit A 4, O.R. Book 02517 Page 2296, April 21.
$30,000 Rebello Joseph L, Rebello Lucille to Moffat Margaret S, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 236, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0276, April 25.
$30,000 Riccio Barbara J to Brown Heather J, Lot 32 Blk K Fair Lane Acres, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3147, April 21.
$29,900 GFB Partners LLLP to Palmer Carol L, Lot 13 North River Estates, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0812, April 25.
$28,000 Bhare Whole LP to Trapuzzano Angelo A, Trapuzzano Maria E, Lot 202 Pic Town Section Two, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1570, April 21.
$26,800 Berndt Jeffrey Francis, Berndt Jeffrey, Berndt Tonia Armstrong, Berndt Tonia, Palms of Cortez Condominium Association Inc, Porenta Amber, Kelly Kyle to Regions Bank, Palms of Cortez Unit 9 2011-Ca-004157, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0301, April 25.
$26,600 Martin Clifton J Jr, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Chase Home Finance LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 19 Blk A Beverly Heights 2009-Ca-012091, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6029, April 23.
$25,000 Gigliotti Pauline Ida, Pauline Ida Gigliotti Trust to Rotar Polina, Rotar Igor, Second Bayshore Unit B 36, O.R. Book 02518 Page 0120, April 25.
$25,000 Seguin Gloria, Seguin Raymond, Seguin Bradley R to Whitehurst Chester L, Whitehurst Margaret A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 269, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1390, April 21.
$23,000 Lata Joseph S, Ernest L Lata Revocable Trust, Lata Ernest L Revocable Trust to Kurutz Charles C, Sugar Creek Campground Estates, Unit 162, O.R. Book 02517 Page 1984, April 21.
$22,500 Armed Forces Bank to Rivenburgh Lindsay, Rivenburgh Albert, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit N 43, O.R. Book 02517 Page 6710, April 24.
$22,500 Hernandez Damien to Celtic I LLC, Lot 25 Blk B E D Scrogins, O.R. Book 02517 Page 3257, April 21.
Comments